Area FB players among smartest in state

Smart players and sports success go hand-in-hand. Area teams certainly supported this belief once again with many seniors honored as academic all-state by the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Aledo, which won the Class 5A Division II state championship with a 16-0 record, its sixth state title in eight years, led all accolades with 14. Brock, which finished 13-1 and advanced to the 3A Division I quarterfinals, had 10.
The Weatherford Kangaroos had 11 football players honored.
In volleyball, the Aledo Ladycats placed five players on the squad from their Class 5A Region I finalist. Aledo also had five cross country athletes honored.
"When you look at the number of academic all-state athletes on the state championship football teams, you see a direct correlation to success on the field and high academic achievement," Aledo athletic director Tim Buchanan said. "This correlation is consistent throughout extracurricular activities, regardless of the activity or gender."
Reed Vierling of Aledo football, along with Brecken Roquemore and Erin Weiss of Aledo volleyball led area players, each being named to the elite team.
Other Aledo football players honored were Dillon Davis, first team; Zane Hayden, first team; Brevin McCoy, first team; Quin Davis, second team; Jaxson Fletcher, second team; Jack Mooney, second team; Will Trawick, second team; Rylan Campbell, honorable mention; Holt Chenault, honorable mention; Rhett Harris, honorable mention; Scott Tudor, honorable mention; and Drew Barton, honorable mention.
Also honored from Aledo volleyball team were Amanda Norman, second team; Emily Smith, second team; and Madison Goings, honorable mention.
Brock football players on the team are Ashley Brawner, first team; Sage Boleman, second team; Harrison Lowes, second team; Berkley McClure, second team; Bailey Wagner, second team; Whitney Wilson, second team; Jayton Hallmark, honorable mention; Pike Langford, honorable mention; Parker Murphree, honorable mention; and Tanner Patino, honorable mention.
"When a kid has the work ethic in the classroom, that same work ethic translates into other areas of their lives, and athletics is one of those areas," Brock head football coach Chad Worrell said. "College coaches will always tell you they want to recruit good athletes that are also good students. This is mainly because they know that kid is self-motivated to be successful, and they won't have to babysit them at college to make sure they are going to class to be eligible."
From Weatherford football, on the team are Maverick Boyle, first team; Winston Griffith, first team; Andrew McNay, first team; Jake Beaird, second team; Austin Bruno, second team; Lane Gilley, second team; Braden Robertson, second team; Griffin Bruce, honorable mention; Ryan Carper, honorable mention; Trey King, honorable mention; and Buddy Martinez, honorable mention.
From Aledo cross country, Georgia McAdams, first team girls; Harrison Tillman, first team boys; Melanie Faulkner, second team girls; Tanner McKnight, honorable mention boys; and Robert Myers, honorable mention boys, were named.
CHEVY HONORS BEARCATS
The Aledo Bearcats have been named the Class 5A Football Team of the Year for 2016 by Chevrolet Dealers. The award was presented to the team at their recent end-of-season banquet by local automobile dealer icon Jerry Durant.
The Bearcats finished 16-0 for third time since 2009, also winning the 5A Division II state championship with a 24-16 victory against Corpus Christi Calallen last month at AT&T Stadium. They became the first team in University Interscholastic League history to win six state championships in eight years.
Along with their title, the Bearcats became only the eighth team in Texas history to score more than 800 points in a season (885). In fact, the Bearcats are on the list three times, with the 2011 team also scoring 885 and the 2013 team setting a national record as the only team on any level to top 1,000 points.
AREA COMPETITORS SET FOR NTHSRA SECOND HALF
As the second half of the North Texas High School Rodeo Association season gets under way this weekend (Jan. 27), Weatherford's Maggie Pytlik is leading the pole bending standings with 528 points. Fourth in that same event is Aledo's Kaelee Brown with 284.
Lukas Loran of Weatherford is second in chute dogging. With 372 points, he is 25 behind Ryan Schulz of Alvarado.
Kaitlyn Kasterke of Aledo is second in the Rookie Cowgirl standings with 379 points, 69 back of Danielle Milcham of Argyle. Luke Williams of Brock has 106 points to stand fifth in the Rookie Cowboy standings.
LADYCATS GOING BLUE OUT FOR FELLOW STUDENT
The Aledo Ladycats Hoops Club will host a benefit basketball game for Amber Weeks, daughter of Aledo ISD employee Pam Weeks, on Friday (Jan. 27). Amber is battling colon cancer.
All proceeds will go directly to Amber and her family to help with medical expenses. Look for raffle items and other paraphernalia to purchase at the game.
Attendees are encouraged to wear blue to support Amber.
Comments