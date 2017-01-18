Lady Roos bounce back

After falling for the first time in District 3-6A last Friday at home to Keller, the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos got back in the win column Tuesday with a 47-38 victory at Haltom.
The Lady Roos improved to 6-1 in district and 16-10 overall. Their defensive clampdown was highlighted by an 8-3 run over the course of the third quarter to go up 36-23. They build their lead to as many as 16 in the fourth quarter.
Anna Jefferson-Polk led Weatherford with 18 points. Vasha Moore added 11 and Gracie Ferguson scored nine.
In other action...
PEASTER 47, TOLAR 29
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Baylee Hull 18, Kelli Burkhalter 12, Baylee Chapman 7.
▪ Peaster record: 17-8, 6-1 in District 7-3A.
EASTLAND 46, BROCK 41
▪ Brock leaders: Rylee Lavender 16 points; Emily Popeck 8 points, 6 rebounds; MiaCherry 7 points, 6 rebounds.
▪ Notable: The Lady Eagles are ranked second in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Brock led 14-3 after the first quarter but was outscored in the next three quarters, including 18-11 in the fourth.
▪ Brock record: 20-8, 6-1 in District 7-3A.
SAGINAW CHISHOLM TRAIL 46, ALEDO 44
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 12, Janessa Payne 9.
▪ Notable: Ladycats were outscored 12-6 in third quarter.
▪ Aledo record: 11-16, 5-3 in District 6-5A.
CHICO 43, POOLVILLE 37
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Ryan Jennings 11, Brenlee Jones 9.
▪ Poolville record: 11-15, 1-3 in District 11-2A.
BRECKENRIDGE 70, MILLSAP 41
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 24.
▪ Millsap record: 0-21, 0-7 in District 7-3A.
Monarchs rally late for key win
The Poolville Monarchs overcame a tough night from a variety of angles to win 34-32 at Chico Tuesday.
The win improves the Monarchs to 2-0 in District 11-2A and 12-8 overall. They rallied from eight points down in the final quarter.
"May have been out worst shooting game of the year. We just found a way to win ugly despite poor shooting, turnovers and foul trouble," Monarchs head coach Steven Stegall said.
Roy McCleery led Poolville with 10 points.
Poolville has advanced to the playoffs 12 straight seasons under Stegall. They have reached at least the second round in 11 consecutive years.
In other action...
PEASTER 58, TOLAR 32
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Drew Smith 15, Books Pennington 14, Bradon Smith 13, Dillon Smith 12.
▪ Notable: The Greyhounds are ranked eighth in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
▪ Peaster record: 15-5, 5-1 in District 7-3A.
BROCK 64, EASTLAND 39
▪ Notable: The Eagles are ranked sixth in the state in Class 3A by the TABC
▪ Brock record: 16-7, 5-0 in District 7-3A.
HALTOM 55, WEATHERFORD 42
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Grayson Stinson 18, Ty Huang 10.
▪ Weatherford record: 12-11, 1-4 in District 3-6A.
BRECKENRIDGE 57, MILLSAP 48
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Hunter Maass 13, Austin Younger 12.
▪ Millsap record: 7-19, 0-5 in District 7-3A.
SAGINAW CHISHOLM TRAIL 51, ALEDO 23
▪ Aledo leading scorer: Cameron Caldwell 7.
▪ Notable: Chisholm Trail is ranked 18th in the state in Class 5A by the TABC.
▪ Aledo record: 5-17, 2-4 in District 6-5A.
