January 14, 2017 3:30 PM

Kangaroos let one slip away

By Rich Mauch

Special to the Weatheford Star-Telegram

The Weatherford Kangaroos were on the verge of evening their District 3-6A basketball record Friday night when something happened.

The third quarter.

The Kangaroos were outscored 19-7 by Keller in that period, leading to a 54-50 loss to the Indians.

"We played a great game, came up a little short," Weatherford coach Charles Tatum said. "We really locked in defensively. Had a slow third quarter and missed a few big shots down the stretch."

The Kangaroos (12-10, 1-3 in district) led 21-12 after the first quarter and 32-25 at the half. They fell behind 44-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Grayson Stinson led the Roos with 24 points and Jacob Huffman scored eight.

In other action...

BROCK 80, MILLSAP 25

▪ Brock leading scorers: Wyatt Moore 18, Taylor Perry 12.

▪ Millsap leading scorer: Tyler Burchette 8.

▪ Brock record: 15-7, 4-0 in District 7-3A.

▪ Millsap record: 7-18, 0-4 in District 7-3A.

PEASTER 78, BRECKENRIDGE 46

▪ Peaster leading scorers: Books Pennington 19, Daegan Gentry 14, Bradon Smith 13, Dillon Bennett 11, Drew Smith 10.

▪ Peaster record: 14-5, 4-1 in District 7-3A.

POOLVILLE 62, PERRIN WHITT 25

▪ Poolville leading scorers: Roy McCleery 16, Ruben Rodriguez 13, Stone Stegall 12.

▪ Poolville record: 11-8, 1-0 in District 11-2A.

