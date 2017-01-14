Kangaroos let one slip away

The Weatherford Kangaroos were on the verge of evening their District 3-6A basketball record Friday night when something happened.
The third quarter.
The Kangaroos were outscored 19-7 by Keller in that period, leading to a 54-50 loss to the Indians.
"We played a great game, came up a little short," Weatherford coach Charles Tatum said. "We really locked in defensively. Had a slow third quarter and missed a few big shots down the stretch."
The Kangaroos (12-10, 1-3 in district) led 21-12 after the first quarter and 32-25 at the half. They fell behind 44-39 entering the fourth quarter.
Grayson Stinson led the Roos with 24 points and Jacob Huffman scored eight.
In other action...
BROCK 80, MILLSAP 25
▪ Brock leading scorers: Wyatt Moore 18, Taylor Perry 12.
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Tyler Burchette 8.
▪ Brock record: 15-7, 4-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ Millsap record: 7-18, 0-4 in District 7-3A.
PEASTER 78, BRECKENRIDGE 46
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Books Pennington 19, Daegan Gentry 14, Bradon Smith 13, Dillon Bennett 11, Drew Smith 10.
▪ Peaster record: 14-5, 4-1 in District 7-3A.
POOLVILLE 62, PERRIN WHITT 25
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Roy McCleery 16, Ruben Rodriguez 13, Stone Stegall 12.
▪ Poolville record: 11-8, 1-0 in District 11-2A.
