Lady Roos fall for first time in district

A late surge by the Keller Lady Indians kept them undefeated in District 3-6A and handed the Weatherford Lady Kangaroos their first league loss Friday night at Weatherford High School.
The game was tied at 27 after three quarters, a nip-and-tuck affair. Then, Keller (20-5, 6-0) began to pull away. With a minute to play and down by five points, the Lady Roos (15-10, 5-1) had to start fouling and Keller made free throws.
"We rushed a little with five minutes left," Lady Roos coach Darryn Shearmire said.
Keller finished 21-for-24 at the free throw line and Weatherford was 3-for-6.
Vasha Moore led the Lady Roos with 14 points and Gracie Ferguson added 11.
In other action...
BROCK 73, MILLSAP 38
▪ Brock leaders: Mia Cherry 26 points, 9 rebounds, 11-16 field goals; Emily Popeck 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6-9 FG; Rylee Lavender 14 points, 6 rebounds, Lindy Drillette 6 points, 8 rebounds.
▪ Millsap scoring leader: Brittany Schnabel 25, including 5 3-pointers.
▪ Notable: Brock grabbed 47 rebounds.
▪ Brock record: 20-7, 6-0 in District 7-3A.
▪ Millsap record: 0-20, 0-6 in District 7-3A.
PEASTER 59, BRECKENRIDGE 45
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Rachael Gustafson 18, Baylee Chapman 13, Kelli Burkhalter 11.
▪ Peaster record: 16-8, 5-1 in District 7-3A.
POOLVILLE 72, PERRIN-WHITT 30
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Trinity Johnson 18, Kallie Cumbie 14, Ryan Jennings 12, Brenlee Jones 12.
▪ Poolville record: 11-14, `1-2 in District 11-2A.
SAGINAW BOSWELL 59, ALEDO 45
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Sarah Haeussler 15, Taylor Morgan 12, Erin Weiss 11, Elizabeth Allanach 10.
▪ Aledo record: 11-11-15, 5-2 in District 6-5A.
