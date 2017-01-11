Brock edges Peaster in another thriller

Last season Brock and Peaster played three times to decide the top seed from district for the postseason. They split their first two contests to share the title, and the Greyhounds won a one-point thriller in the seeding playoff for the top spot.
Tuesday, Brock won another thriller, the third straight in the series decided by four points or less. The Eagles won 48-46 to take over first place in District 7-3A with a 3-0 record (14-7 overall). Peaster (13-5 overall) fell to 3-1 in league play.
Amery Hughes led Brock with 19 points, including scoring the final three with a clutch free throw.
Brock entered the game ranked sixth in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Peaster is eighth.
In other action...
WEATHERFORD 59, ABILENE 54
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Grayson Stinson 21, Brandon Kelly 13, Marcus Buckley 10.
▪ Weatherford record: 12-9, 1-2 in District 3-6A.
NORTHWEST 62, ALEDO 46
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Cameron Caldwell 12, Trey Owens 9, Andres Valdes 9.
▪ Aledo record: 5-15, 2-2 in District 6-5A.
CISCO 56, MILLSAP 40
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Hunter Maass 14, Austin Younger 9, Tyler Burchette 8.
▪ Millsap record: 7-17, 0-3 in District 7-3A.
MARTIN'S MILLS 46, POOLVILLE 20
▪ Poolville leading scorer: Chris Tunell 5.
▪ Poolville record: 10-8.
Lady Eagles, Lady Greyhounds stage classic
Yes, the game was as close as the score indicated Tuesday night between the Brock Lady Eagles and visiting Peaster Lady Greyhounds.
Brock edged upset-minded Peaster 44-41 - in three overtimes. The Lady Eagles entered the game ranked second in the state in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
With the win, Brock improved to 5-0 in District 7-3A (19-7 overall). Peaster (15-8 overall) fell to 4-1 in the league.
Peaster led 10-8 after the first quarter and 13-11 at the half. They maintained their two-point advantage entering the fourth, 21-19, before Brock rallied to force overtime tied at 28.
Each team scored two points in the first overtime to leave the game knotted at 30. Five more points by each squad and the game went to a third OT tied at 35.
Finally, Brock was able to pull away, outscoring the Lady Greyhounds 9-6 in the third extra four-minute frame.
Baylee Chapman of Peaster led all scorers with 20 points, while Rachael Gustafson added nine. Rylee Lavender topped Brock with 18, Emilee Popeck scored eight, and Lindy Drillette scored six with nine rebounds.
Free throws also indicated how even the contest was. Peaster was 10-for-22 and Brock was 9-for-19.
Lady Kangaroos overcome challenges, stay perfect in district
Despite being unable to practice over the weekend because of icy weather, followed by a fire water line break at Weatherford High School, the Lady Kangaroos remained undefeated in District 3-6A with a 45-35 victory at Abilene Tuesday.
"I was there when it started. It leaked for over an hour," said Lady Roos coach Darryn Shearmire, who used 30 towels to block the doorways to the gymnasium to prevent the flooding from reaching.
Iyana Dorsey and Anna Jefferson-Polk led the Lady Roos (15-9 overall) with a dozen points each. Gracie Ferguson added 10.
The Lady Roos are set to host Keller (19-5, 5-0) for outright possession of first place in district Friday at 6 p.m.
In other action...
NORTHWEST 55, ALEDO 41
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Janessa Payne 16, Taylor Morgan 8.
▪ Aledo record: 11-14, 5-1 in District 6-5A.
CISCO 64, MILLSAP 30
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 21.
ALVORD 49, POOLVILLE 19
▪ Poolville leading scorer: Brenlee Jones 8.
▪ Poolville record: 10-14, 0-2 in District 11-2A.
