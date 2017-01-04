Lady Roos rally, now 4-0 in district

The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos improved to 4-0 in District 3-6A Tuesday night with a 42-38 victory at Keller Timber Creek, rallying from an 11-point first-half deficit.
The Lady Roos (14-9 overall) went on a 15-7 run in the third quarter to take a two-point lead into the final quarter. Three times in the final stanza they went up by three points, but struggled at the free throw line, going 1-for-4 and missing the front end of a pair of 1-and-1 situations.
However, Timber Creek (8-5, 1-2 in district) missed three shots in the critical final moments to help Weatherford.
Iyana Dorsey led the Lady Roos' balanced scoring attack with nine points. Anna Jefferson-Polk, Vasha Moore and Gracie Ferguson each added eight.
Elsewhere, the Brock Lady Eagles celebrated their climb to No. 2 in the Class 3A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings with a rout of Breckenridge. Aledo improved to 4-0 in District 6-5A, Peaster remained tied with Brock atop 7-3A, and Poolville got a nondistrict win over Tioga.
ALEDO 55, HASLET EATON 22
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 21, Elizabeth Allanach 16.
▪ Aledo record: 10-13, 4-0 in District 6-5A.
BROCK 71, BRECKENRIDGE 33
▪ Brock leading scorers: Mia Cherry 21, Taylor Hayes 17, Rylee Lavender 16.
▪ Brock record: 17-7, 3-0 in District 7-3A.
PEASTER 61, EASTLAND 46
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Baylee Chapman 27, Kelli Burkhalter 15.
▪ Peaster record: 14-7, 3-0 in District 7-3A.
POOLVILLE 35, TIOGA 16
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Kallie Cumbie 11, Ryan Jennings 10.
▪ Poolville record: 10-12.
BOYS: Bearcats get defensive, move to 2-0 in district
The Aledo Bearcats used a stout second-half defense to win their District 6-5A basketball contest Tuesday at Haslet Eaton, 42-37.
Aledo (5-13, 2-0 in district) trailed 28-19 at the half. They then outscored Eaton 12-1 in the third quarter and 23-9 in the second half.
Trey Owens led the Bearcats with 11 points and Jake Hawkins added seven.
The Bearcats opened district with a 37-36 victory against Azle on Dec. 20.
BROCK 81, BRECKENRIDGE 42
▪ Brock leading scorers: Garrett Leek 16, Taylor Perry 15.
▪ Brock record: 12-7, 1-0 in District 7-3A.
PEASTER 55, EASTLAND 27
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Daegan Gentry 21, Books Pennington 10.
▪ Peaster record: 12-4, 2-0 in District 7-3A.
KELLER TIMBER CREEK 77, WEATHERFORD 56
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Ty Huang 16, Jacob Huffman 9.
▪ Weatherford record: 11-9, 0-2 in District 3-6A.
POOLVILLE 58, TIOGA 39
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Landon Smith 12, Roy McCleery 12.
▪ Poolville record: 10-6.
