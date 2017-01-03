Alumni report: Former Bearcat sets record at OBU

Former Aledo Bearcat Isaiah Mallory not only found his way into the starting lineup during his sophomore season at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), he also made his way into the team's record book.
Mallory, a running back, rushed for 1,083 yards on 213 carries for the Bisons (2-9). It is the most yards ever in a season for an OBU back. It also accounted for 68 percent of his team's total of 1,602 rushing yards.
In addition, Mallory scored nine touchdowns a total of 60 points to lead the team in both of those categories. He also hauled in 11 pass receptions for 130 yards and another TD.
He did all this despite missing one game.
Mallory capped his great season by being named first-team All-Great American Conference and first-team All-National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association All-American.
Here is an alumni update for other area athletes playing college football:
ALEDO
▪ Jonathan Durham, Kansas State, freshman, defensive back.
Played in two games for the Wildcats (7-5), a 63-7 victory against Florida Atlantic and a 43-37 loss to Oklahoma State. Kansas State was playing Texas A&M in the Houston Bowl at press time.
▪ Luke Bishop, Hardin-Simmons, sophomore, quarterback.
Played in 10 games, going 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, and rushing 49 times for 314 yards and five TD. The Cowboys (9-2) advanced to the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
▪ Matthew Hawkins, Hardin-Simmons, junior, linebacker.
Played in 11 games, posting 73 tackles, six for a loss, with 2.5 sacks. He was named second-team All-American Southwest Conference, his third straight year to receive all-conference honors.
▪ Matthew McCartney, Hardin-Simmons, freshman, defensive back.
Posted six tackles in six games.
▪ Jordan Mittie, Texas State, freshman, linebacker.
Played in 12 games for the Bobcats (2-10), earning honorable mention All-Sunbelt Conference after posting 31 tackles, four for a loss, with a sack.
▪ Cory Stitle, Henderson State, junior, offensive lineman.
Played in 10 games for the Reddies (8-3), who averaged 35.2 points, 161 yards rushing and 298 passing.
▪ Caleb Buchanan, Fort Lewis, freshman, center.
Saw action in a 52-14 win over Western New Mexico for the Skyhawks (4-7).
▪ Pate Davis, Air Force, senior, quarterback.
Played in one game for the Falcons (9-3), who were facing South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl at press time.
▪ A.J. Ray, Southern Arkansas, junior, offensive lineman.
Played in eight games for the Muleriders (9-3), who averaged 35 points, 175 rushing yards and 295 passing. The Muleriders played in the United Bowl, falling 24-17 to Texas A&M-Kingsville.
▪ Pat Peek, Trinity Valley Community College, freshman, defensive back.
Helped his team to a No. 4 national ranking as the Cardinals finished 11-1 and defeated No. 6 Northwest Missouri Community College 34-24 in the Heart of Texas Bowl. He had 63 tackles and five fumble recoveries, earning honorable mention All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference as the Cardinals won a fourth straight league title.
WEATHERFORD
▪ Tyler Scoggin, Mary Hardin-Baylor, freshman, tight end.
The Crusaders won the NCAA Division III national championship, finishing 15-0, with a 10-7 victory against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the prestigious Stagg Bowl in Salem, Virginia.
▪ Michael Green, McMurry, freshman, linebacker.
Played in seven games for the Redhawks (4-5), posting five tackles, one sack and forced fumble.
