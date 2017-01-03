Sports Notebook: Peaster's Threet state VB Coach of Year

After leading her team to a second consecutive Class 3A State Tournament, Peaster's Autumn Threet has been named 1A-4A Coach of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
The Lady Greyhounds also had three seniors named to the Class 3A All-State Team, McKenna Ballard, Addy Bratcher and Rachel Gustafson. Meanwhile, Aledo seniors Madison Goings and Erin Weiss were named to the Class 5A All-State Team.
Threet led Peaster to the Class 3A state championship match, falling to Goliad 25-21, 25-11, 25-20. The Lady Greyhounds finished 43-8.
In the semifinals, Peaster defeated defending state champion Jewett Leon 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25. Leon entered the match with a 46-0 record and a 64-match winning streak.
Ballard was named to the all-state tournament team, as was junior Kennedy Warren. Warren has also been named to the Class 1A-4A Red All-Stars, who will play in next summer's TGCA Coaching Clinic all-star competition.
Goings and Weiss helped Aledo (39-9) reach the Class 5A Region I before falling to Amarillo 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15. Amarillo went on to win the state championship.
Ballard, Bratcher and Gustafson were each named to the Class 3A Academic All-State Team. Goings and Weiss were joined by seniors Amanda Norman, Brecken Roquemore and Emily Smith in being named Class 5A Academic All-State.
AREA COMPETITORS AMONG NTHSRA LEADERS AT BREAK
With the North Texas High School Rodeo Association taking a holiday break, several area competitors are among the leaders.
Maggie Pytlik of Weatherford leads the pole bending competition with 528 points, 57 ahead of Danielle Mitcham of Argyle. Aledo's Kaelee Brown is fourth in this event with 284 points.
Lukas Loran of Weatherford is second in chute dogging with 372 points, 25 behind leader Ryan Schulz of Alvarado.
Aledo's Kaitlyn Kasterke is second among the Rookie Cowgirl standings with 379 points. Mitcham leads with 448. Rylee Wells of Peaster is sixth with 204.
Brock's Luke Williams is sixth in the Rookie Cowboy standings with 106 points.
The second half of the season begins Jan. 27 with the Northwest Rodeo. Weatherford will host a rodeo Feb. 10-12.
JUNIOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL SET TO START
Junior League Basketball in Weatherford is looking for experienced officials. Games are on Saturday beginning Jan. 14 and running through March 4.
Fee is $70 for players. For more information, contact www.jrleague.org. For officials, contact Shannon Scoggins at sescoggins68@yahoo.com or Derek Atwood at derekatwood@gmail.com.
Comments