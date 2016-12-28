Weatherford Sports

December 28, 2016 9:47 AM

Lady Roos break even on opening day of own tourney

The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos went 1-1 on the opening day of their Lady Roos Classic at Weatherford High School.

They began the day with a 49-34 victory against Venus and dropped a 42-40 thriller to Leander Rouse despite 12 points from Gracie Ferguson and 10 from Vasha Moore.

The Lady Kangaroos are now 11-9 on the season. They will play Odessa at noon on Wednesday.

The Lady Roos are taking a break from District 3-6A play, in which they are 3-0. They will return to action in the league at Keller Timber Creek (7-4 overall, 1-1 in district) Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

