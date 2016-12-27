Former Lady Eagle makes UNT Volleyball history

Amy Henard left her mark on the Brock Lady Eagles volleyball team and she has now done the same with the University of North Texas program.
Henard made history by helping Brock win its first state championship in 2012. Now she has made history at UNT.
This season Henard became the first player in Mean Green history to post 3,500 assists and 1,000 digs. He finished with 3,890 career assists, second all-time for the program, and had 1,076 career digs.
Henard is also one of the smartest players to ever come through the UNT program. For a third straight season she was named Academic All-Conference USA. A double major in biology and chemistry, she has a grade point average of 3.8.
This season for the Mean Green (13-19), Henard had 506 assists, 23 aces and 308 digs.
Here's a look at other area volleyball alumni in college:
ALEDO
POWELL TOP SETTER IN HEARTLAND
Former Aledo standout Mallory Powell has been named the Heartland Conference Setter of the Year. The junior becomes only the second player in team history for the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaparrals to win the honor.
It is her second straight season to earn all-conference honors. In helping the Lady Chaps to a 19-11 record, she posted 984 assists, a conference-leading 9.8 per set. She was named Setter of the Week in the league four times.
Sarah Smith, Harding, senior
Helped the Lady Bisons (21-8) to a regular-season championship in the Great American Conference with 223 kills and 71 blocks. She was honorable mention All-GAC for a second straight year. In addition, she was named a Crafton Tull Scholar Athlete, her third consecutive season to be academically honored.
Emily Clayton, Harding, sophomore
She earned honorable mention All-GAC with 282 kills and 42 blocks.
Madison Lopez, North Central Texas, sophomore
She led all outside hitters in the Region V Conference with 542 digs, earning second-team all-conference honors. She also had 160 kills and 44 aces for the Lady Bisons (19-19). In 2015 she was named the Region V Tournament MVP.
WEATHERFORD
Jordan Harvey, senior, Williams Baptist
For a second straight season she was named Academic All-American Midwest Conference. She delivered 462 assists, 195 digs and 20 aces for the Lady Eagles (14-16).
BROCK
Sabra Washington, Cameron, freshman
Her 29 blocks ranked third on the Aggies (3-26).
