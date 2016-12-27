Sports notebook: Bearcats dominate All-District 6-5A football

Just as they dominated on the football field, the Class 5A Division II state champion Aledo Bearcats dominated the All-District 6-5A selections by the league's coaches.
In all, 25 Bearcats and their coaching staff received honors.
Senior quarterback Dillon Davis was named the district most valuable player. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,769 yards with 45 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Senior tackle Wes Harris is the Defensive MVP. Harris posted 105 tackles, including 12 for a loss, with 10 sacks.
Sophomore defensive end Colt Ellison (90 tackles, 6 for loss, 10 sacks) was chosen Newcomer of the Year.
The Aledo staff shared Coaching Staff of the Year honors with Haslet Eaton.
First-team offensive selections from Aledo include junior running back Donnie Evans (983 yards, 23 TD), senior fullback Logan Peterson, senior wide receiver Logan Bridges (51 catches, 1,144 yards, 14 TD), junior wide receiver Hunter Rosson (51-930, 13 TD), senior center Carter Tillman, junior guard Truett Knox, senior guard Seth Strickland, senior tackles Chuck Filiaga and Drew Barton.
First-team defensive picks from the Bearcats include senior end Michael Arlt (65 tackles, 6 for loss, 14 sacks), junior tackle James Williams (107 tackles, 11 for loss, 8 sacks), senior inside linebacker Will Trawick (107 tackles, 10 for loss, 4 sacks), senior outside linebacker Rhett Harris (91 tackles, 10 for loss, 3 int.), and senior punter Brevin McCoy.
Named to the second-team offense were freshman running back Jase McClellan (1,527 yards, 20 TD), senior tight end Jack Mooney, senior wide receiver Preston Jefferis (40-929, 10 TD), senior kicker Quinn Davis (54 PAT, 8 FG, long of 46).
Second-team Bearcat defensive choices are junior inside linebacker Aaron Hale (116 tackles, 12 for loss), sophomore cornerback Brannon Webb (90 tackles, 5 int.), senior cornerback JoJohann Dube (45 tackles), and senior safety Logan Childs (46 tackles, 2 int.).
The Bearcats capped a 16-0 season with a 24-16 win over Corpus Christi Calallen in the state final. McClellan was named the offensive MVP and Williams the defensive MVP.
Aledo became the first team in University Interscholastic League history with six state titles in an eight-year span. They also became just one of eight teams to score 800 points in a season, and have done it twice. The 2013 Aledo team is the only one in history to score more than 1,000 points in a season.
The Bearcats are 115-8 since 2009.
BROCK LEADS ALL-4-3A DIVISION I HONORS
Led by league MVP Tyler Gray, a senior running back, the District 4-3A champion Brock Eagles led all teams in all-district honors by the coaches.
Along with Gray being honored, senior linebacker Zane Young was named Defensive MVP, senior Mac Harrah was chosen Outstanding Lineman, and sophomore linebacker Zakk Young was named Co-Newcomer of the Year.
The Eagles finished 13-1 and advanced to the state quarterfinals before being upset by Wall 28-17. That ended a 29-game win streak as they won the 3A Division I state championship in 2015, going 16-0.
For a second straight season Gray was among the leading rushers in the state. He rushed 212 times for 2,052 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Gray was on pace to surpass his total of 2,071 from the state title season. He had already passed his 32 TD from that year.
Young, an All-American in 2015, was the most dominant defensive player in the league the past two seasons.
First-team offensive selections from Brock include junior running back Matthew Gray, senior lineman Devin Stentz, junior linemen Jayton Hallmark and Sage Boleman, senior tight end Carson Langen, and senior wide receiver Hayden Waller.
Matthew Gray was the second leading rusher on the Eagles with 792 yards and five TD on just 63 carries. He was also one of the top receivers on the team with 14 catches for 217 yards and a pair of scores.
Langen averaged 21.6 yards per catch (10-216, 2 TD). Waller was the Eagles' leading receiver with 19 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns.
Selected for the first team defense from Brock were junior end Tanner Patino, senior tackle Mikey Golden, junior tackle Skylar Collier, junior linebacker Matthew Gray, junior strong safety Kobe Trought, and senior kicker Bryce Nye.
Chosen for the second-team offense were sophomore quarterback Tripp Jones, senior running back Trent Patino, and senior lineman Chase Harris. Second-team defensive picks include senior tackle Parker Murphree, junior end Tate Swearingen, and senior defensive back Pike Langford.
Sophomore running back Toby Morrison is an honorable mention.
11 BULLDOGS ON ALL-DISTRICT
Eleven members of the Millsap Bulldogs garnered All-District 5-3A Division II honors from the league's coaches.
Chosen for the second-team offense were sophomore tight end Gage Schade (2 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD), senior wide receiver Jeff Morlen (4-35), senior utility back Spencer Mitchell (90 carries, 531 yards, 7 TD rushing; 7-77 receiving), and junior lineman Miguel Aguilar.
Second-team defensive picks are sophomore linebackers Colten Cotton (19 tackles, 2 sacks) and Ricky Bottorff (30 tackles), and lineman Cole Tipton (11 tackles, 1 sack).
Honorable mentions are junior quarterback Brock Barron, junior offensive lineman Noble Stevens, sophomore cornerback Raymond Pacheco (19 tackles), and defensive utility player Kolton Davis (29 tackles, 5 for loss, 3 sacks).
The Bulldogs finished 3-7 overall and 0-5 in district.
TRINITY VB HONORS
Two members of the Willow Park Trinity Lady Eagles volleyball team were named to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 3A All-State Team recently.
Junior Erin Kalbfleisch (95.4 percent serving rate, 25 aces, 150 kills, 115 digs) and sophomore Emma Kalbfleisch (92.1 percent serving rate, 23 aces, 112 kills, 45 blocks) were named to the first team. Also, sophomore Hannah Floyd (98 percent serving rate, 17 aces, 153 digs) was picked for the second team.
Junior Shelbi Tidwell earned TAPPS 3A Academic All-State honors. Those honored must be a junior or senior, selected for all-district first or second team, and have an overall grade point average of 90 or better.
The Lady Eagles also had several players named to the TAPPS All-District 2-3A Team. Erin Kalbfleisch, Emma Kalbfleisch, Floyd and sophomore Kayla Deneefe were picked for the first team; Tidwell, freshman Anjal Leopold and senior Riley Melton were chosen for the second team; and honorable mentions are senior Rachel Hollingsworth, senior Natalie Deere and junior Hailey Young.
LADY ROOS CONTINUE WRESTLING SUCCESS
The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos wrestling team won another tournament as they won the Pre-Christmas Tournament at Chisholm Trail High School. It is the second straight year in which they've won this event, fending off 20 teams from around the Metroplex.
Placers for Weatherford include Erin Mance, 95 pounds, second; Camille Fournier, 102, first; Alex Herle, 119, first; Elizabeth Newby, 128, fourth; Jessica Luna, 148, third; Carissa Kelly, 165, third; Genevieve Jackson, 215, third.
The Lady Roos will return to competition Jan. 6-7 in Cy-Fair Tournament, a 60-plus team tournament in Houston.
