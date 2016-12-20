Peaster Lady Greyhounds neutralize Millsap

Led by Kelli Burkhalter with 21 points, the Peaster Lady Greyhounds defeated the visiting Millsap Lady Bulldogs, 65-31 Tuesday afternoon. The victory improved the Lady Greyhounds (12-7 overall) improved to 2-0 in District 7-3A.
Baylee Chapman added 18 points and Baylee Hull 10 for Peaster.
Millsap (0-15, 0-2) was led by Brittany Schnabel with 17 points.
"Two good wins for us before the break. We've been trying to survive and keep everybody healthy," said Peaster coach Benita Carlton. "After the break will be the toughest part of the district race. Hoping with a few days rest we'll come back more energized and hungry."
Comments