Sports notebook: Kangaroos land 10 on all-district

Ten members of the Weatherford Kangaroos football team were named to the All-District 3-6A Team by the league's coaches.
Senior Marcus Buckley was actually named to two positions. He was selected second-team tight end after catching a dozen passes for 18 yards, along with being named second-team defensive end.
London Williams, the team's receiver, was chosen for the first-team offense. He hauled in 29 passes for 405 yards and a pair of TD.
First-team defensive selections are senior tackle Zach McKinney and junior linebacker Cody Henderson.
Also on the second-team offense is junior tackle Jared Ford. Joining Buckley on the second-team defense are seniors Jake Beaird at end and Nick Rodriguez at safety.
Honorable mentions are senior punter Lane Gilley, senior cornerback Dylan Smith, and junior wide receiver James McAfee (15 catches, 226 yards).
Earning academic all-district honors from the Kangaroos were seniors Ryan Casper, Buddy Martinez, Trey King, Riley Street, Griffin Bruce, Andrew McNay, Winston Griffith, Rodriguez, Beaird, Austin Bruno, Gilley, and Maverick Boyle; juniors Ethan Irsik, Corban Campbell, Ford, Joseph Pena, Henderson, Dominic Davi, River Hall, Chandler Jackson, Jonah Curry, William Gonzales, and Cole Keller; along with sophomores Jake Spooner and Lukas Loran.
The Kangaroos finished 2-8 overall and 1-5 in district.
TRINITY FOOTBALL PLAYERS ALL-STATE/ALL-DISTRICT
Willow Park Trinity's first season of 11-man football and the Eagles' inaugural season in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools was a success both on the field and in the classroom.
Following a 10-3 season that saw them reach the Division III state semifinals, the Eagles had senior running back Nathan Chesney earn second-team all-state honors. Also, Chesney and five teammates earn academic all-state accolades.
Chesney rushed for 684 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries. He also caught 28 passes for 411 yards and six scores.
To qualify for academic all-state a player must be a junior or senior and have a cumulative grade point average of 90 or better, or a 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Players receiving this honor included Chesney, juniors Garrett Green, Colt Spinks and Nathan Montano, along with seniors Calib Guynes and Nick Marcantonio.
In addition, Guynes, the team's quarterback, was named the MVP of TAPPS District 1-3A. He passed for 1,365 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions along with rushing for 927 yards and 16 touchdowns.
First-team all-district selections from Trinity include Nathan Chesney at running back, Spinks on the offensive line and freshman defensive lineman Marshall Tovar.
Named to the second team were Montano at defensive back and wide receiver, Guynes at defensive back, sophomore linebacker Caleb Chesney, junior defensive lineman Garrett Stevens, Green at running back, and Marcantonio on offensive line.
Honorable mentions are Montano at punter, Nathan Chesney at defensive back, senior linebacker Chase Gunter, Marcantonio on defensive line, sophomore running back Haden Deere, and senior offensive lineman Chris Smith.
AREA RUNNER AMONG NATION'S BEST
Freshman Graydon Morris of Aledo finished 34th in the 2016 Footlocker Cross Country National Championships recently. He finished the 3.1-mile course with a time of 15:51.
Morris was the only freshman competingin the field of 40.
ALEDO SWIMMERS SHINE AT TISCA MEET
The Aledo High School swim team attended the North Texas 5A Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Invitational this past Saturday at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium in Frisco.
In order to attend this elite meet, swimmers had to meet time requirements, meaning that only the fastest swimmers could attend. The girls team was represented by freshman Hannah Farmer, junior C.J. Pfeil, sophomore Aspen Shelton, and freshman Hanna Terrell.
In the 200 yard medley relay, they placed seventh out of 41 teams with a time of 1:57.90. In the 200 freestyle relay, they placed 15th out of 44 teams with a time of 1:48.69.
Individually, Farmer placed second out of 60 in the 50 freestyle with a 24.71 and second out of 53 in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:08.16. Shelton individually placed sixth out of 50 in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.59 and was fifth out of 43 in the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.38.
The boys 200 freestyle relay team was seniors Conner Dorsett, Layne Hutson and Hunter Russo, along with freshman Elijah Sohn. They swam a 1:47.50.
JUNIOR HIGH HOOPS UPDATE
BOYS
Weatherford Tison Middle School placed third in its own boys basketball tournament last weekend, winning two of three games.
Tison opened the tournament with a 58-18 victory against Springtown, followed by a 38-26 loss to Crowley Summer Creek. They then defeated Lipan 40-27 for third place.
Brooks Wester won the tourney with Summer Creek second.
Hall Middle School posted three wins against Tison in seventh-grade boys basketball recently. However, Tison countered by winning all three games in eighth-grade action.
In seventh-grade play, the Hall C team won 22-13, led by Hagen Mayfield and Elijah George with six points each. Chandler Duncan's 10 points led the B team to a 38-21 victory, and the A team won 47-21 behind what was labeled a complete team effort.
In eighth-grade action, Tison won the A game 46-28, the B game 21-20, and the C contest 37-23.
GIRLS
Hall took three games in eighth-grade play from Tison recently. The C team won 20-8 as Kali Williams and Kalisha Fapohunda each scored six points. The B squad took a 32-9 win behind Lily Newton's 12 points, and the A team won 39-6 as McCenzie Wells paced the Lady Roos with 16 points and Hannah Kness added 12.
Among seventh-grade girls, Tison won the C game against Hall 14-10. Hall's Emily Birchell and Brooke Scherr each had four points and Jenna Lee had three steals. The Hall B squad won 18-16 in overtime as Katie Klein scored 10 points, and Tison won the A game 30-17 as Hall was led by Peyton Reed with seven points and Carrie Prim with five steals.
WCS CHEERLEADERS FOURTH IN STATE
The Weatherford Christian School squad placed fourth in Small School Varsity Division at the recent Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Cheerleading Championship Meet.
Bethany Ross and Delaney McKeown were named first team all-state, while Hannah Wheeling was named to the second team.
Other team members are Julia Burks, Scotlyn Ogle, Lexi Williams, MiMi Farr, Bayleigh Garvin, Morgan Davis, and Maddie McCormick. They are coached by Jeanell Cox.
ANNUAL TROUT STOCKING
The Sixth Annual Trout Stocking at Holland Lake Park is taking place in December, January and February. Thanks to sponsors and help from the city, there are 500 trout ranging from 10 to 12 inches stocked by the Texas Parks and Wildlife in local fishing holes each year.
Holland Lake is classified as a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) by Texas Parks and Wildlife. Therefore, fishing is by rod and reel only, with a two-pole limit per person, no exceptions.
Those fishing must be age 17 and older and must have a valid Texas Freshwater Fishing License, unless born before Jan. 1, 1931. There is a five-trout bag limit per day with no minimum length.
For more information visit www.weatherfordtx.gov/Trout or call Grant Taylor, recreation manager, at 817-598-4125.
JUNIOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL SEEKS OFFICIALS
Junior League Basketball in Weatherford is looking for experienced officials. Games are on Saturday beginning Jan. 14 and running through March 4.
Fee is $70 for players. For more information, contact www.jrleague.org. For officials, contact Shannon Scoggins at sescoggins68@yahoo.com or Derek Atwood at derekatwood@gmail.com.
Comments