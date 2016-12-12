Bearcats in sixth state final in eight seasons

It's been 11 years since Corpus Christi Calallen reached a state championship game in football.
Meanwhile, the Aledo Bearcats will be playing in their sixth state final since 2009. They've won each of the previous five.
The Bearcats are 114-8 over that span, including 40-2 in the postseason. The Wildcats are no stranger to success in the postseason either, going 30-10 in the playoffs since that 2005 final and 135-26 overall.
Aledo Bearcats (15-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats (14-1)
Class 5A Division II state championship
8 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
▪ State semifinals: Aledo 38, Mesquite Poteet 14; Calallen 31, College Station 30.
▪ Last season: Aledo 13-2, Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Calallen 11-3, 5A Division II quarterfinals.
▪ All-time series: First meeting.
▪ Returning starters: Aledo 8 offense/5 defense, Calallen 5 offense/9 defense.
▪ Aledo notable: The Bearcats have given Aledo the reputation of Title Town, which has been highlighted this football season with a series of videos by the Star-Telegram. They are going for their seventh state title in school history, all since 1998. How prolific is the Bearcats offense? They have scored in 59 of the 60 quarters they have played this season and have outscored their opponents 859-270, an average of 57-18. They rush for 303 yards and pass for 254 each game. Quarterback Dillon Davis has thrown for 3,700 yards with 45 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Freshman Jase McLellan leads the running game with 1,391 yards and 18 TD, while senior Michael Jordan has 1,052 yards and 16 TD. A third back, junior Donnie Evans needs just 37 yards to reach 1,000 and leads the team with 22 TD. Senior receiver Logan has caught 50 passes for 1,121 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior Preston Jefferis has 39 catches for 931 yards and 10 scores, and junior Hunter Rosson has 52 receptions for 910 yards and 13 scores. In all, five backs have at least 300 yards and nine have scored a TD. Six receivers have at least 10 catches and over 150 yards and eight have caught at least one touchdown. On the rare occasion the Bearcats don't reach the end zone, senior kicker Quinn Davis has eight field goals. Junior linebacker Aaron Hale leads the defense in tackles (109) and is tied with senior tackle Wes Harris for the team in tackles for loss with 11 each (Harris has 99 overall tackles). Senior linebacker Will Trawick has 99 tackles with 10 for a loss. Sophomore strong safety Wyatt Harris and junior tackle James Williams have 95 each, and Williams has nine for a loss. In all, the Bearcats have 85 tackles for a loss along with 51 sacks, led by senior defensive end Michael Arlt with 13 sacks and Wes Harris with nine. Ten Bearcats have combined for 20 interceptions, led by sophomore cornerback Brannon Webb with five.
▪ Calallen notable: The Wildcats have won 13 straight since a 17-12 second-game home loss to San Antonio Johnson. They aren't nearly as balanced as Aledo, rushing for 266 yards and passing for 103 per game. They've outscored their opponents 595-145, an average of 45-10. Junior quarterback Gaige Lamb has thrown for 1,158 yards with 19 TD and six interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,018 yards and 17 TD. Freshman running back Alec Brown has 886 yards and 14 scores and two other backs have over 500 yards. The leading receiver is senior Nathan Rabe with 36 catches for 643 yards and 11 TD. On defense, senior linebackers Ryder Duff and Reece Barrett have 143 tackles with 17 for a loss and 117 with 12 for a loss, respectively. As a team they have 84 tackles for a loss, along with 57 sacks, led by 16 from senior tackle Moneeb Ullah. The defense has held an opponent to a touchdown or less in 11 games.
