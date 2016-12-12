Lady Eagles second in Aledo Tournament

It wasn't quite home, but it was close. The Brock Lady Eagles didn't have to travel far as they finished second in the Aledo Ladycat Invitational this past weekend.
Brock defeated Trinity Christian 49-43, Arlington Sam Houston 72-21 and Aledo 40-35 in its first three games. The Lady Eagles fell 39-36 in a thrilling championship game to Dallas Home School Athletic Association Blue Angels Saturday.
Brock (11-7) trailed by three points in the nip-and-tuck contest with three minutes to play and went on a 6-0 run to take the lead with a couple minutes left. However, several turnovers by the Lady Eagles allowed the Blue Angels to regain the lead for good.
Brock missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
"Overall, it was a really good tournament and we played well defensively in all four games," Brock coach Chance Westmoreland said. "Today was a tough loss because we shot poor and had too many turnovers in the end to win."
Lindy Drillette led Brock in the title game with 16 points.
ALEDO ALUMNI GAME SCHEDULED
The Second Annual Aledo Ladycat Alumni Basketball Game is scheduled for Monday (Dec. 19) at 6:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym.
Practice will be held Sunday from 3:30-5 p.m. at AHS gym. On Tuesday, alumni will be recognized before the varsity home game against Saginaw at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday evening will also include a free throw contest at halftime and a hospitality room beneath the home bleachers. Alumni T-shirts will also be available.
NON-TOURNAMENT
Weatherford 58, Wichita Falls Hirschi 39
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Anna Jefferson-Polk 18, Grace Ferguson 10.
▪ Weatherford record: 7-8.
ALEDO TOURNAMENT
Brock 49, Trinity Christian 43
▪ Brock leading scorers: Rylee Lavender 14, Mia Cherry 13, Emily Popeck 13.
Arlington Seguin 51, Aledo 45
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 20, Sarah Haeussler 8.
Brock 72, Arlington Sam Houston 21
▪ Brock leading scorers: Lavender 15, Taylor Hayes 14, Cherry 12, Reanna White 11, Lindy Drillette 10.
Aledo 56, Dallas HSAA 51 (OT)
▪ Aledo leaders: Morgan 26 points, 5 assists, 3 steals; Haeussler 11 points, 7 rebounds; Janessa Payne 7 points, 8 rebounds; Elizabeth Allanach 7 points.
Brock 40, Aledo 35
▪ Brock leading scorers: Lavender 16, Popeck 11.
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Payne 17, Haeussler 11.
Aledo 57, Sam Houston 30
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Morgan 17, Payne 7, Abby Losos 7.
Third place
Aledo 50, Arlington Seguin 46
▪ Aledo leaders: Morgan 24 points; Payne 10 points, 14 rebounds; Haeussler 6 points, 5 assists, 18 rebounds.
▪ Aledo record: 6-13.
Championship
HSAA 39, Brock 36
▪ Brock leading scorer: Drillette 16.
▪ Brock record: 11-7.
EDGEWOOD TOURNAMENT
Peaster 42, Scurry-Rosser 22
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Baylee Hull 10, Kelli Burkhalter 9, Emily Grudt 7.
Sulphur Springs 58, Peaster 30
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Baylee Chapman 12, Hull 9.
Peaster 55, Alvarado 21
▪ Peaster leading scorer: Hull 22.
Fifth place
Peaster 37, North Lamar 20
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Chapman 15, Hull 13.
▪ Peaster all-tournament honors: Chapman, Hull.
▪ Peaster record: 10-7.
POOLVILLE TOURNAMENT
Bellevue 38, Poolville 30
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Kallie Cumbie 11, Brenlee Jones 7.
▪ Notable: Lady Monarchs led 19-13 at the half, but was outscored 25-11 in second.
Poolville 52, Fort Worth South Hills 31
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Ryan Jennings 24, Cumbie 13.
Poolville 44, Tolar 41
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Jennings 14, Jones 13.
Fifth place
Poolville 35, Springtown 22
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Cumbie 11, Jones 8.
▪ Notable: Lady Monarchs led 10-1 after first quarter.
▪ Poolville all-tournament honors: Jennings, Cumbie.
▪ Poolville record: 7-12.
SANTO TOURNAMENT
Graham 57, Millsap 36
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 19.
Granbury JV 56, Millsap 42
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Schnabel 20.
May 78, Millsap 45
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Schnabel 31.
Gordon 60, Millsap 48
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Schnabel 25, Paxton Bean 10.
▪ Millsap record: 0-12.
