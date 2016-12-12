Kangaroos, Greyhounds second in tourneys

The Weatherford Kangaroos ran their winning streak to seven before falling 68-45 to their hosts in the Decatur Tournament Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Peaster Greyhounds reached the finals of the Central Heights Tournament before dropping a 55-44 contest to Sulphur Springs.
The Kangaroos (9-5) opened the tourney with a 62-56 win against Bowie, followed by a 49-42 victory against Odessa Permian. They then topped Azle 68-58 and Cleburne 66-63 to reach the finals.
"I saw anger in their eyes after the loss, and not disappointment, totally different emotion," Weatherford coach Charles Tatum said of his team. "They expect to win and that attitude goes a long way."
The Kangaroos won just two games two seasons ago before hiring Tatum. He led them to their first playoff berth since 2008.
Grayson Stinson led the Kangaroos in the championship game with 14 points. He was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 16.8.
Peaster (7-2) had little trouble in its first two games, defeating Groesbeck 76-56 and Bridgeport 49-30. In the semifinals they topped Central Heights 58-49.
"Super proud of them," Peaster coach Derron Smith said. "They played very good and got better."
Books Pennington scored 15 points to lead the Greyhounds in the finals. He averaged 18.3 in the tourney and was named all-tournament with Daegan Gentry.
DECATUR TOURNAMENT
Weatherford 62, Bowie 56
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Grayson Stinson 17, Marcus Buckley 12.
Aledo 72, Haltom 58
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Cameron Caldwell 17, Jake Hoskins 12, Trey Owens 11, Cole Turner 10.
Denton Ryan 57, Aledo 40
▪ Aledo leading scorer: Caldwell 11.
▪ Aledo record: 3-7.
Weatherford 49, Odessa Permian 42
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Stinson 19, Jacob Huffman 10, Brandon Kelly 10.
Weatherford 68, Azle 58
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Dallas Gailey 12, Stinson 10, Kelly 10, Huffman 10.
Weatherford 66, Cleburne 63
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Stinson 24, Huffman 16, Kelly 9.
Championship
Decatur 68, Weatherford 45
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Stinson 14, Ty Huang 9, Huffman 8.
▪ Weatherford all-tournament honors: Stinson.
▪ Weatherford record: 9-5.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS TOURNAMENT
Peaster 76, Groesbeck 56
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Books Pennington 27, Daegan Gentry 17.
Peaster 49, Bridgeport 30
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Pennington 20, Bradon Smith 13.
Peaster 58, Central Heights 49
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Smith 13, Pennington 11.
Championship
Sulphur Springs 55, Peaster 44
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Pennington 15, Smith 11.
▪ Peaster all-tournament honors: Pennington, Gentry.
▪ Peaster record: 7-2.
POOLVILLE TOURNAMENT
Poolville 49, Windthorst 44
▪ Poolville leading scorer: Landon Smith 15.
Petrolia 52, Millsap 44
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Austin Younger 15, Sean King 15, Tyler Burchette 8.
Poolville 47, Smyer 34
▪ Poolville leading scorer: Smith 23.
Millsap 57, Bethesda Christian 44
▪ Millsap leading scorers: King 15, Younger 13, Kaden Wallace 8.
Millsap 58, Windthorst 44
▪ Millsap leading scorers: King 16, Hunter Maass 15, Younger 10.
Holliday 48, Poolville 29
▪ Poolville leading scorer: Ruben Rodriguez 8.
Nocona 70, Millsap 49
▪ Millsap leading scorers: King 15, Younger 8.
▪ Millsap all-tournament honors: Maass.
▪ Millsap record: 5-13.
Third place
Poolville 64, Tom Bean 60
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Rodriguez 22, Roy McCleery 17.
▪ Poolville all-tournament honors: Rodriguez, McCleery.
▪ Poolville record: 6-3.
BURKBURNETT TOURNAMENT
Canyon Randall 54, Brock 47
▪ Brock leading scorers: Hayden Waller 10, Garrett Leek 9.
▪ Notable: Brock rallied from 25 down to within two points with a minute and half to play.
Highland Park 87, Brock 82
▪ Brock leading scorers: Taylor Perry 21, Amery Hughes 18.
Whitehouse 73, Brock 65
▪ Brock leading scorers: Perry 15, Leek 14.
Brock 73, Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy 51
▪ Brock leading scorers: Matthew Thornton 17, Leek 15.
▪ Brock record: 7-4.
