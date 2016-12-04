Lady Kangaroos win Brewer Tournament

Weatherford Lady Kangaroos basketball coach Darryn Shearmire described this past weekend for his team thusly:
"Good time to start uphill out of the valley."
The Lady Roos had struggled through their first 10 games. Despite showing a penchant for rallying, they were 3-7.
This past weekend, however, might have provided a remedy, Shearmire believes. The Lady Kangaroos erased double-digit deficits in back-to-back games to come away with the championship of the Brewer Tournament.
In the finals they overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Southlake Carroll 48-47 as Vasha Moore scored with four seconds to play off of an assist by Grace Ferguson.
In the semifinals the Lady Roos (6-7) erased a 13-point deficit to defeat Lake Dallas 46-39.
"Great tournament for us. We needed to win bad," Shearmire said. "We've been struggling from outside, so we changed our offensive philosophy a bit and it's coming together.
"The kids are relentless on defense and we simplified our offense. They are figuring it out and seeing it come together. Camri (Shearmire) and Sha'Kira (Reece) have really developed inside on offense and defense.
The Lady Kangaroos opened the tournament with a 57-40 victory against Brewer.
Elsewhere, the Brock Lady Eagles (9-5) advanced to the championship game of the Levelland Tournament, falling 48-41 to Plainview, a team they defeated 50-39 earlier in the tourney.
BREWER TOURNAMENT
Weatherford 57, Brewer 40
▪ Weatherford leading scorer: Grace Ferguson 26.
Weatherford 46, Lake Dallas 39
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Anna Jefferson-Polk 18, Ferguson 11.
▪ Notable: Lady Kangaroos rallied from 13-point deficit.
Championship
Weatherford 48, Southlake Carroll 47
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Ferguson 18, Vasha Moore 12.
▪ Notable: Lady Kangaroos overcame 17-point deficit. Moore scored winning basket off of an assist from Ferguson with four seconds remaining.
▪ Weatherford record: 6-7.
LEVELLAND LOBOETTE TOURNAMENT
Brock 79, Abilene Cooper 35
▪ Brock leading scorers: Rylee Lavender 18, Emilee Popeck 17, Mia Cherry 16, Lindy Drillette 14.
Brock 41, Colorado City 39
▪ Brock leading scorer: Popeck 16.
Brock 50, Plainview 39
▪ Brock leading scorers: Lavender 13, Taylor Hayes 11.
Brock 44, Levelland 42
▪ Brock leading scorers: Lavender 15, Hayes 13.
Championship
Plainview 48, Brock 41
▪ Brock leading scorers: Drillette 13, Hayes 11.
▪ Brock record: 9-5.
GRANBURY TOURNAMENT
Stephenville 34, Peaster 33
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Kelli Burkhalter 10, Baylee Hull 9.
Burleson Centennial 59, Aledo 51
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Sarah Haeussler 15, Elizabeth Allanach 8, Erin Weiss 7, Janessa Payne 7.
Denton 48, Peaster 46
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Hull 18, Burkhalter 8, Tori Cast 7.
Whitewright 41, Aledo 40
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Taylor Morgan 20, Payne 13.
Aledo 54, Western Hills 17
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Haeussler 10, Morgan 10, Payne 10.
Peaster 48, Sweetwater 41
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Baylee Chapman 12, Rachael Gustafson 11, Hull 10.
Bronze championship
Peaster 36, Aledo 28
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Chapman 10, Hull 9, Cast 7.
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Haeussler 13, Hannah Adrion 6.
▪ Peaster coach Benita Carlton's comments: "Proud of the way our girls competed. We were hesitant in going due to a few bumps in the road we've hit, but glad we went. It gave our underclassmen some playing time and I think in the long run this is going to pay off for us."
▪ Peaster record: 6-6.
▪ Aledo record: 3-11.
HEART OF TEXAS TOURNAMENT
Christoval 45, Poolville 37
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Trinity Johnson 11, Kallee Cumbie 10, Ryan Jennings 10.
Brady 39, Poolville 21
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Jennings 8, Johnson 7.
Irion County 49, Poolville 31
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Jennings 12, Johnson 7.
Mason 55, Poolville 32
▪ Poolville leading scorer: Jennings 18.
Poolville 45, Sonora 43
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Johnson 16, Jennings 13.
▪ Poolville record: 4-10.
TOAST OF THE COAST TOURNAMENT
Rockport-Fulton 76, Millsap 43
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 28.
Elgin 57, Millsap 36
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Schnabel 24.
Tuloso-Midway 79, Millsap 42
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Schnabel 30.
Corpus Christi Calallen 62, Millsap 43
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Schnabel 23.
▪ Millsap record: 0-7.
