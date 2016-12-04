Eagles win own Classic

A week and a half earlier the Brock Eagles won a thrilling game at the American Airlines Center with a long-distance 3-point basket.
Saturday, they won their own tournament when a 3-point attempt by Fort Worth Christian rolled in and out of the rim, giving the Eagles a 44-42 victory in the championship game of the Brock Basketball Classic.
Brock (6-1) led by four to eight points for most of the contest, but Fort Worth Christian rallied late for the chance to win.
Brock had earlier defeated Fort Worth Country Day 84-31, Joshua 62-42, Stephenville 66-50, and Lake Country Christian 63-32 to reach the finals.
"We played fairly well most of the tournament," Brock coach Zach Boxell said. "We struggled in the championship game but still found a way to win."
BROCK BASKETBALL CLASSIC
Brock 84, Fort Worth Country Day 31
▪ Brock leading scorers: Garrett Leek 25, Scott Thomas 18, Taylor Perry 15.
Lake Country Christian 71, Millsap 47
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Kaden Wallace 24, Lane Houston 8.
Benbrook 66, Millsap 47
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Austin Younger 14, Tyler Burchette 11, Matt Shaw 8.
Brock 62, Joshua 42
▪ Brock leading scorers: Perry 16, Wyatt Moore 15.
Brock 66, Stephenville 50
▪ Brock leading scorers: Perry 18, Amery Hughes 17.
Midland Christian 65, Millsap 41
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Hunter Maass 16, Wallace 8.
Joshua 48, Millsap 37
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Maass 11, Younger 11.
Brock 63, Lake Country Christian 32
▪ Brock leading scorers: Perry 11, Moore 11.
Benbrook 60, Millsap 52
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Younger 9, Houston 9, Maass 8.
▪ Millsap record: 2-10.
Championship
Brock 43, Fort Worth Christian 41
▪ Brock leading scorer: Perry 21.
▪ Brock record: 61.
WEATHERFORD KANGAROO CLASSIC
Burleson 68, Weatherford 51
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Grayson Stinson 15, Ty Scoggin 8.
Red Oak 66, Aledo 58
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Cameron Caldwell 15, Jake Hawkins 10.
Weatherford 60, Red Oak 54
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Scoggin 16, Stinson 12, Brandon Kelly 111, Jacob Huffman 11.
Weatherford 58, Aledo 37
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Huffman 14, Stinson 12.
▪ Weatherford record: 4-3.
