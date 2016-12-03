Wall upsets Brock, ends defending state champs' 29-game streak, Aledo wins

Twice in recent seasons Wall has spoiled the ending of the Brock Lady Eagles' season in basketball, defeating them in the state championship game.
Now they can add a season-ending football disappointment to Brock, shocking the defending Class 3A Division I state champion Eagles 28-17 in their state quarterfinals contest Friday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.
Brock finished the season 13-1. The loss ended a 29-game win streak for the Eagles, who defeated Wall in each of the past two regional semifinals, 21-20 and 45-14.
Brock led 17-14 at the half on the strength of a pair of touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards by Tyler Gray, along with a 27-yard field goal by Bryce Nye. Wall took the lead for good on an 11-yard run by Tymber Carr with two minutes left in the third quarter, his second TD of the game as he also scored on a 74-yard pass from Brock Rosenquist for an early 7-0 lead.
Thomas Halfmann's second TD, a 33-yard run with less than a minute to play, wrapped up the win. He earlier had an 11-yard score.
The Hawks intercepted the Eagles twice in the final two minutes to squelch any hopes of a rally.
The Hawks (12-2) advanced to face Mineola (12-2) in the state semifinals. Wall will bring a nine-game win streak into the contest, while Mineola has won 12 straight since an 0-2 start. The Yellowjackets have been ousted each of the past two seasons by the state champions, Brock in the semifinals last season and Cameron Yoe in the 2014 final.
Bearcats back in familiar territory
Aledo Bearcats (14-0) vs. Mesquite Poteet Pirates (11-3)
▪ Class 5A Division II state semifinals
▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ford Center, Frisco
▪ Last week: Aledo 42, Boswell 14; Poteet 34, Lancaster 27.
▪ Last season: Aledo 13-2, Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Poteet 9-4, 5A Division I regional semifinals.
▪ All-time series: Aledo leads 1-0.
▪ Last meeting: Aledo 29, Poteet 27, 2010 state semifinals.
▪ Returning starters: Aledo 8 offense/5 defense, Poteet 7 offense/6 defense.
▪ Aledo notable: For the seventh time in eight seasons the Bearcats are in the state semifinals. They advanced to the finals in five of the previous six appearances, winning a state championship each season. This season's team features a prolific offense, having outscored its opponents 821-256 and having scored in 55 of 56 quarters. They rush for an average of over 300 yards and pass for nearly 275 each game. Quarterback Dillon Davis has passed for 3,522 yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Two running backs have already surpassed 1,000 yards, freshman Jase McLellan (155 carries, 1,174 yards, 17 TD) and senior Michael Jordan (104-1,029, 15 TD), with junior Donnie Evans (129-955, 22 TD) close behind. Senior receiver Logan Bridges is already over the 1,000-yard mark (49 catches, 1,115 yards, 15 TD), with junior Hunter Rosson 50-862, 12 TD) and senior Preston Jefferis (35-807, 9 TD) within reach. On defense, they are averaging three sacks per game, led by ends Michael Arlt, senior, and sophomore Colt Ellison. They have 35 takeaways (16 fumbles, 19 interceptions) and have given up the ball 16 times (10 interceptions, 6 fumbles).
▪ Poteet notable: Like Aledo, the Pirates feature an extremely balanced offense, averaging nearly around 180 yards in the air and around 186 on the ground. Senior quarterback Kaleb Fletcher has passed for 2,492 yards with a TD-interception ratio of 26-6. He is also their second leading rusher with 454 yards and three TD, but senior Dalquain Jackson leads with 1,243 yards and 18 TD. Three receivers have over 500 yards, led by senior ChaCha Corbin with 49 catches for 865 yards and 17 TD. After starting the season 1-2, the Pirates have won 10 of 11 and seven straight. They are averaging 35 points and surrendering an average of around 20. Defensively, seniors end/tackle Noah Ingram and end/linebacker Desmond Obi are each averaging nine tackles. The Pirates also average over three sacks per game, led by senior defensive end Marqualeon Ruth and senior linebacker Avery Lewis. The defense also has 13 interceptions spread among nine players. This is the fifth time in seven seasons the Pirates have advanced to at least the third round of the playoffs, with one other second-round appearance.
