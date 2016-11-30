Weatherford Sports

November 30, 2016 10:12 AM

Scoreboard: Tuesday night basketball action

BOYS

Weatherford 52, Haslet Eaton 37

▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Grayson Stinson 12, Ty Huang 11.

▪ Weatherford record: 2-2

Millsap 53, Rio Vista 51

▪ Millsap leading scorers: Caden Wallace 20 (game-winning shot with 3 seconds left), Tyler Burchette 10 (assisted on winning shot), Austin Younger 10.

▪ Millsap record: 2-5

Everman 56, Brock 53

▪ Brock leading scorers: Taylor Perry 19, Matt Thornton 9, Garrett Leek 9.

▪ Brock record: 3-1

Birdville 71, Aledo 39

▪ Aledo leading scorers: Ayden Smith 8, Cameron Caldwell 6.

▪ Aledo record: 1-2

Peaster 53, Alvarado 24

▪ Peaster leading scorers: Daegan Gentry 16, Books Pennington 12

Poolville 51, Huckabay 39

▪ Poolville leading scorers: Landon Smith 24, Roy McCleery 7

▪ Poolville record: 3-1

GIRLS

Arlington Martin 52, Weatherford 40

▪ Weatherford leading scorer: Grace Ferguson 12.

▪ Weatherford record: 3-7

Flower Mound 49, Brock 46

▪ Brock leading scorers: Rylee Lavender 17, Taylor Hayes 11.

▪ Brock record: 5-4

Huckabay 64, Poolville 25

▪ Poolville leading scorers: Ryan Jennings 6, Trinity Johnson 6.

▪ Poolville record: 3-5

Stephenville 52, Aledo 32

▪ Aledo leading scorers: Chloe Medford 8, Elizabeth Allanach 6, Riley Sale 6.

▪ Aledo record: 2-8

Paradise 76, Millsap 37

▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 28.

▪ Millsap record: 0-4

Nolan Catholic 61, Peaster 43

▪ No scoring available

▪ Peaster record: 4-4

