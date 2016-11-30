Scoreboard: Tuesday night basketball action

BOYS
Weatherford 52, Haslet Eaton 37
▪ Weatherford leading scorers: Grayson Stinson 12, Ty Huang 11.
▪ Weatherford record: 2-2
Millsap 53, Rio Vista 51
▪ Millsap leading scorers: Caden Wallace 20 (game-winning shot with 3 seconds left), Tyler Burchette 10 (assisted on winning shot), Austin Younger 10.
▪ Millsap record: 2-5
Everman 56, Brock 53
▪ Brock leading scorers: Taylor Perry 19, Matt Thornton 9, Garrett Leek 9.
▪ Brock record: 3-1
Birdville 71, Aledo 39
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Ayden Smith 8, Cameron Caldwell 6.
▪ Aledo record: 1-2
Peaster 53, Alvarado 24
▪ Peaster leading scorers: Daegan Gentry 16, Books Pennington 12
Poolville 51, Huckabay 39
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Landon Smith 24, Roy McCleery 7
▪ Poolville record: 3-1
GIRLS
Arlington Martin 52, Weatherford 40
▪ Weatherford leading scorer: Grace Ferguson 12.
▪ Weatherford record: 3-7
Flower Mound 49, Brock 46
▪ Brock leading scorers: Rylee Lavender 17, Taylor Hayes 11.
▪ Brock record: 5-4
Huckabay 64, Poolville 25
▪ Poolville leading scorers: Ryan Jennings 6, Trinity Johnson 6.
▪ Poolville record: 3-5
Stephenville 52, Aledo 32
▪ Aledo leading scorers: Chloe Medford 8, Elizabeth Allanach 6, Riley Sale 6.
▪ Aledo record: 2-8
Paradise 76, Millsap 37
▪ Millsap leading scorer: Brittany Schnabel 28.
▪ Millsap record: 0-4
Nolan Catholic 61, Peaster 43
▪ No scoring available
▪ Peaster record: 4-4
