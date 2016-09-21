WC women win two titles in opening rodeo weekend

The college rodeo season is underway, and Weatherford College brought home two individual championships and several other strong finishes from the Eastern New Mexico University Rodeo in Portales this weekend.
Cheyenne Jinks won the barrel racing title and Laramie Zant tied for the championship in breakaway roping, leading the WC women’s team to a third place finish.
Jinks, a Terrell, TX native, split the first go round with a 17.72 run, won second in the short go with a run of 17.65 and won the average with a 35.27 total.
Zant had a 5.2 total on two runs. The Moulton, TX native took third in the opening round with a 2.4 and took second in the short go with a 2.8.
The WC men’s team finished seventh. Luke Harper was second overall in tie down roping, Brady Barron finished fifth.
In team roping, Cooper Hatley, roping with Tarleton’s Kody Treadway, split the first round with a 6.8 run. Rody Ballard and WC alumnus Trinton Downing (Tarleton) won fifth overall with 23.9 on two head.
WC and the rest of the Southwest Region will head to Alpine this weekend, Sept. 22-24, for the Sul Ross State University Rodeo.
