WC women win two titles in opening rodeo weekend

1:49 Rangers bullpen keys Rangers' victory Tuesday Pause

0:44 Banister: A.J. Griffin struggled Tuesday from the get-go

1:08 As clinch nears, Rangers must stay focused

0:37 Adrian Beltre tries to decipher the Rangers-Angels chippiness

0:45 Nick Martinez on his amazing backhanded catch

3:00 High School Huddle breaks down the week's top games

1:49 Arlington,Texas among 6 best cities in U.S., Money says

0:58 48 dogs found at Parker County residence

5:11 Rangers co-owner Ray Davis and developer Blake Cordish discuss Texas Live!

2:28 Texas Live! Rangers & The Cordish Companies unveil new sports/entertainment/retail district