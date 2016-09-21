WC baseball sends seven to All-Star Weekend

Weatherford College baseball was well-represented in the annual Texas/New Mexico JUCO All-Star Weekend, Friday and Saturday, at Blinn College in Brenham.
The coaches from each of the state’s four NJCAA Division I conferences selected players to participate, and the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) chose seven Coyotes, the most from any team. WC representatives included Austin Cornish, Nick Evarts, Malik Jones, Jaime Lovell, Reagan MacDonald, Lachlan Mayo and Tyler Perez.
On Friday, the NTJCAC squad defeated Region XIV-East 13-1. Mayo was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Evarts went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Perez pitched two shutout innings.
In Saturday’s game, Region XIV-South beat the NTJCAC 3-2. Jones was 2-for-3 with a triple and two stolen bases, Lovell went 2-for-4, Cornish struck out the side in one inning of work, and MacDonald struck out two and allowed no hits in his inning on the mound.
WC began its fall scrimmage schedule on Sept. 9. The Coyotes will travel to Abilene Christian for the ACU Fall Tournament Thursday through Saturday. Their next fall scrimmage at home will be Oct. 24 against Eastfield. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. at Roger Williams Ballpark.
