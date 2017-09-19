Deen announces endorsement of GOP U.S. Rep. Kay Granger

Pat Deen, who is seeking the Republican Party nomination for Parker County Judge, announceed the endorsement of Congresswoman Kay Granger.
"It is with great pleasure that I announce my endorsement of Pat Deen for the Office of Parker County Judge,” Granger said in a release. “Pat and I have known each other for many years and I have always admired his leadership and service as Mayor of Hudson Oaks. Pat has a great vision for the community and a long term economic development plan that will bring efficient and stable growth to Parker County. I have always supported people with solid vision, and Pat's commitment to service and proven track record makes him well prepared to be Parker County Judge."
Congresswoman Granger serves and fights for the 12th congressional district of Texas. Elected to her 11th term in 2016 by an overwhelming margin, she has earned her reputation in Congress as a hard working, tough and principled leader on the issues that matter most to the people she serves.
Deen said he was both honored and grateful to have Congresswoman Grangers endorsement and support.
“She has been a tremendous leader in our community and a shinning example of what an elected official can do to improve the lives of people in our community,” Deen said.
Deen is a business executive, the Mayor of Hudson Oaks and a little league coach. His private sector roles have included managing the hearing aid business in both the U.S. and Canada for Duracell, before being promoted to Global OEM Manager over the Midwest, Mexico, Asia and Europe. Deen and his wife have also successfully owned and operated a publication business in Parker County and Oklahoma for over 20 years.
Deen has been instrumental in bringing both small and large businesses to Hudson Oaks including HEB, John Deere, Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, Blue Jasmin, Palio’s, McDonalds, and NextLink. As part of his Mayor’s Business Forums, he created a small business incubator program to bring businesses to Hudson Oaks and it continues to be a positive program today.
Deen and his wife Kathy have lived in Parker County since October of 1992. They are celebrating 31 years of marriage this year. He and Kathy have four children ranging from ages 12-26. Kathy is a Realtor at Century 21 Lynch & Associates in Willow Park.
The Republican Primary will be March 6, 2018.
Comments