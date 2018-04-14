A repeat sex offender from Springtown gets life in prison for molesting 16-year-old

A man with five previous convictions in Oklahoma for molesting underage girls was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after a Parker County jury convicted him of molesting a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, who is now 19, accused 44-year-old Brian Lee Sporn, of Springtown, of molesting her, testifying that she was spending the night at his house when he walked into the room where she was staying and fondled her before sexually assaulting her, the Parker County district attorney's office said.

“Since Mr. Sporn had five prior convictions from Oklahoma for molesting 12-, 13-, and 14-year-old girls, once the jury found him guilty and determined that he was the same person that was convicted in Oklahoma, [the judge] sentenced him to life in prison,” said Jeff Swain, Parker County prosecutor.

Sporn will not be eligible for parole until 2047, when he is 74, said Swain, who tried the case with co-prosecutor Susan Pruett.

The victim testified that she ran from Sporn's house after the assault and went to a hospital where she received a sexual assault examination. The DNA evidence sealed the conviction for the prosecution, Swain said.

“The DNA experts that testified said that the odds of the male DNA on our victim being someone other than Mr. Sporn were 1 in 46 nonillion Caucasian men," Swain said. "Since none of us had ever heard of that number before, we had them explain that a ‘nonillion’ is a 1 followed by 27 zeros.

"We decided that was scientist-speak for ‘it’s him.’”