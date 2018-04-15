Tiny Brock High band shows size isn't only ingredient of success

It's been a historical year for the tiny Brock High School band program, including the program's first Sweepstakes award.
The 325-member, approximately 20-year-old band recently earned Superior ratings in both concert and sight-reading at a University Interscholastic League competition for 3A schools.
Those results, from a multidistrict meet in Glen Rose, combined with the Superior rating earned the band its first Sweepstakes award.
"The success of the Brock Band is due to very dedicated, hardworking students; a very wonderful and supportive school district at all levels, strong parental support and a great community to work in," first-year band director Lee Limoges said. "Because of these reasons, Brock ISD is not only successful in band, but sports, academics, and much more."
Judges gave Brock the highest possible scores at the Region 30-3A Marching Competition. Although that qualified them for the UIL Area D Marching Contest — also for the first time — they finished ninth, five spots shy of a trip to state.
"We put hundreds of hours into band for a seven-minute marching show," sophomore trumpet player Clayton Groves said, "but it is more than a competition, it is a lasting memory."
The Brock Color Guard also accomplished some milestones, doubly promoted to Regional AA and again to Scholastic AA.
After Brock added football four years ago, the first competitive Brock marching and concert bands were born. And like the football team, it wasn't long before the band became a perennial force.
"I have found a family here, and I have had some amazing experiences. I cannot wait until next year," said sophomore clarinet player Kathryn Hall.
"Band is the best thing in my life, and it is what I want to do for the rest of my life," sophomore flutist Elizabeth Garcia said.
For those who haven't caught the band in action, there are more chances: a performance at the Brock ISD Fine Arts Extravaganza on May 3, a spring concert on May 10, and five students competing in UIL State Solo and Ensemble Competition on May 29.
"Band and color guard are more than just performing entity," sophomore color guard member Mary Mann said. "We are a family, and our success has only brought us closer."
