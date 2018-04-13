Parker County candidates: Here's who's running and why

When you love something, it's hard to let it go.
And Richard Neverdousky loves working in public office.
The former Willow Park is seeking to a return to serving the city, though not in his former position as mayor. He has filed to run for Place 5 on the City Council and will be taking on Gary McKaughan in the May 5 election.
The winner will take the seat of Bruce Williams, who has decided not to run.
The opening is just what Neverdousky needed to try and get back on the council of this Parker County hotspot, in between Weatherford and Fort Worth.
"I just had a lot of things going. We remodeled our house, I had a cattle lease on my ranch, my stepson was getting married," Neverdousky said, explaining his retirement last year. "I just felt the need to return. I still care about the city. I decided I want to come back and see what I can do for economic development."
Neverdousky started on the planning and zoning commission in Willow Park, where he served for almost a decade, and previously served on the council from May 2011 to July 2012. He was then mayor from July 2012 to May 2017. McKaughan is not an incumbent.
In other contested area races, Curtis Tucker has filed to challenge incumbent Dale Fleeger for Place 3 in the upcoming Weatherford City Council election. In the Weatherford school district, board President Jeff Geyer is being challenged in Place 2 by Jeff Ford.
When asked if this decision is a step toward getting back into the mayor's seat, Neverdousky replied, "I don't think so. We'll see. I didn't think I'd do this again."
CANDIDATE PROFILES IN CONTESTED AREA RACES
WILLOW PARK CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 5
RICHARD NEVERDOUSKY
Age: 77
Occupation: Retired.
City where you live: Willow Park.
Why you are running for office? I feel the city council can use my experience, knowledge, fiscal responsibility and my desire for economic development to continue to control the city's growth.
Why you are the best candidate? My nine years serving on the planning and zoning commission, city council and as mayor give me the knowledge of what the city needs to operate efficiently and in the best interest of the citizens of Willow Park.
What are the main issues in this race? Willow Park needs to continue to manage the growth, spend the bond money efficiently and, as voted upon, and take advantage of economic opportunities that will benefit the citizens of our city.
If elected, what are your top priorities once you take office? If elected, I will push to see that the initiatives begun in infrastructure and economic development are carried through in the most economically feasible ways.
Have you run for office before? If so, what post and when? I have been elected to the city council, was mayor pro-tem, and also elected to Mayor for two terms.
What are your qualifications to run for office? I have a bachelor's degree with an accounting major and economics minor and additional MBA work. I have been a chief financial officer, owned my own business and run construction crews as a master plumber with as medical gas endorsement. I was proud to serve in the U.S. Army as an officer.
How much money have you raised for your campaign so far? So far I have only one donation of $100 and a few promises.
Do you have any criminal convictions? I have no criminal convictions.
What is the best way for voters to contact your campaign? I can be reached by email at neverdouskysr@aol.com
Is there anything we haven't asked that you might want to add? The city of Willow Park needs to be proactive in pushing for economic development. Willow Park is second in Parker County in population but fifth in sales tax receipts. We need to be proactive in finding sales tax generators to lesson the residential tax payer burden.
GARY MCKAUGHAN
Age: 52
Occupation: Senior Systems Engineer.
City where you live: Willow Park.
Why are you running for office? I am running for city council in order to serve the outstanding citizens of the community in which I live.
Why are you the best candidate? I bring to the table 20 years of military service experience with the U.S. Marine Corps, in addition to 14 years working within the aerospace defense industry managing multi-million dollar assets and programs funded by our tax dollars. I am the best candidate because I will carry on with the Marine Corps mantra of “Doing more with less” because our tax dollars should never be taken for granted or spent needlessly.
What are the main issues in this race?: The main issue is keeping the city’s infrastructure in line with the growth the city is experiencing. We have water and waste water capacity issues which are compounded by growth along with road maintenance and repair, which need to be solved not just in the short term but long term as well.
If elected, what are your top priorities once you take office?: If elected, my priorities will be 1. To work with the city council and city manager to develop a long-term plan and budget to support road maintenance and repair without raising taxes. 2. Work with the water department to improve the water meters, meter reading, and customer service to cut revenue losses, as well as to ensure everyone is paying for what they receive.
Have you run for office before? If so, what post and when?: I have not run for office before.
What are your qualifications to run for office?: First and foremost, I am a problem solver. I have 30-plus years of program and cost management and know the value of each tax dollar. As a retired Marine, I know how to cut through red tape and get the job done. Based off of my last performance review, I work well with others and respect everyone’s opinion. As a former volunteer firefighter/captain for Parker County Emergency Services District 6, I understand the needs of our fire department and recognize the value of both our outstanding police and fire departments. As a current Willow Park planning and zoning commission alternate board member, I have been engaged with the city and aware of the hurdles we face. Currently hold an inactive Texas real estate license. Bachelor of Science degree in professional aeronautics with a minor in management.
How much money have you raised for your campaign so far?: Zero. I believe at this level, people should keep their hard-earned money, so I am financing my campaign with my allowance from my wife.
Do you have any criminal convictions?: No, just the rare minor traffic offense.
What is the best way for voters to contact your campaign?: I can be contacted via email at garymckaughan@gmail.com.
Is there anything we haven't asked that you might want to add?: I perceive one of the duties of a city council member is to distribute factual information to the voters on the issues at hand and those which arise during the term. I firmly believe, as a city council member it would be my responsibility to vote according to the majority of the citizens on those issues. However, in order to accomplish that objective, each citizen needs to be proactive and engage with their government officials to ensure they are heard. Do not let silence be misconstrued as consent.
WEATHERFORD CITY COUNCIL, PLACE 3
DALE FLEEGER (INCUMBENT)
Age: 69.
Occupation: Retired, former Director of Library Services for City of Weatherford for 10 years.
City in which you live: Weatherford.
Why are you running for office?: During my over 30 years working in Texas public libraries I have gained a great deal of knowledge about municipal and county government operations. That knowledge helps me understand the issues faced by Weatherford.
Why are you the best candidate?: I have much experience that is relevant to this elected position.
What are the main issues in this race?: For me the main issues are facilitating growth and long-term planning for that growth. Issues like water availability and land use will have long-term impact for future generations, but must be planned for now.
If elected, what are your top priorities once you take office? To continue the conversations, planning and implementation of projects already underway, and continue to look to the future of Weatherford to create the best governing structure for the citizens, current and future.
Have you run for office before? If so, what post and when?: My only experience with elected office is my current position.
What are your qualifications to run for office?: Finishing my first term on council provides me with additional experience about how Weatherford government works.
How much money have you raised for your campaign so far?: $250.
Do you have any criminal convictions?: No.
What is the best way for voters to contact your campaign?: email, daleretired 14@gmail.com.
Is there anything we haven't asked that you might want to add?: I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the citizens of Weatherford for the last three years on council and 10 years before that as director of library services. Weatherford is a unique community. Many caring individuals give time and money to support their fellow citizens. I hope to continue to serve and give back to Weatherford.
CURTIS TUCKER
Age: 55.
Occupation: Minister.
City where you live: Weatherford.
Why you are running for office?: I am a 17-year resident of Weatherford. I have learned to truly love Weatherford and the people who are part of this city. I have enjoyed seeing the growth and I want to see that growth continue. However, I know that with growth comes new challenges, and I would like to have a voice and influence in how that growth is managed and encouraged. My primary reason for running is that I want to serve the city that I love.
Why you are the best candidate?: I believe that I am the best candidate because I have involved myself in a variety of arenas within Weatherford. I currently serve as an ambassador with the chamber of commerce. I serve on the boards of the Weatherford Rotary Club and the Christian Men’s Fellowship of Parker County. For the past two years I have served on the Weatherford Historic Preservation Commission, and for the past four years I have served as the president of the Parker County Ministerial Alliance. These experiences have helped me to have a very well-rounded exposure to our city, its citizens, its strengths and its weaknesses. My background and service to my community have helped me to have a unique perspective to the needs of our city and the needs of the citizens who make up Weatherford. The positive relationship that I have with the leadership of our city, our schools, and our county will help me be able to work toward positive outcomes for all of us in the decisions that must be made for the future of Weatherford.
What are the main issues in this race?: I believe one of the primary issues for this election is that the city council has approved and implemented a wonderful general plan for our city to follow as we navigate the growth we are experiencing and anticipating. Now we need to be certain that we have leadership that will follow the plan and make decisions that are in the best interest of the citizens of Weatherford and the future generations of Weatherford families.
If elected, what are your top priorities once you take office?: I believe we need to encourage economic development, especially in the arena of making our city as attractive as possible for businesses looking to relocate in our area, especially businesses that would bring higher income jobs. I would like to see greater cooperation between the various entities such as city, county, and school leadership. Though we may serve in different capacities where some of our priorities may differ, there are ways we can work together for the good of all the citizens of Weatherford and our surrounding communities. I want the citizens to know that they have a voice in their city, and I want to encourage them to use that voice to make a difference.
Have you run for office before? If so, what post and when?: No.
What are your qualifications to run for office?: As I said above, I am a 17-year resident of Weatherford and I have served, and continue to serve, in several different community organizations. I have been involved in leadership in the governmental, religious, and business aspects of Weatherford, and I have a true desire for my city to be the best it can be for all the citizens that call Weatherford home.
How much money have you raised for your campaign so far?: $2,000.
Do you have any criminal convictions?: No.
What is the best way for voters to contact your campaign?: My email is curtisltucker@yahoo.com. I have a Facebook page that is Curtis Tucker for Weatherford City Council Place 3.
Is there anything we haven't asked that you might want to add?: My family is the best thing about me, so I would like the opportunity to brag on them. I have been married to my wife, Lori, for 36 years. She has taught in the Weatherford ISD for 17 years. For the past eight years she has been the school librarian at Seguin Elementary. Our oldest daughter, Tiffany, along with her husband and our three grandkids, lives in Australia. Our daughter, Holly, will be leaving in a few weeks to serve as a missionary associate in Madrid, Spain, where she will work with an international church, leading their children’s ministry. Our son Michael and his wife live in Houston where he works for Apple.
WEATHERFORD SCHOOL BOARD, PLACE 2
JEFF GEYER (INCUMBENT)
Age: 53.
Occupation: Owner of several construction companies.
City where you live: Weatherford.
Why you are running for office?: As a Christian conservative, I am passionate about giving back to the community and to the District that has given so much to my children. My goal is to make a positive impact on all students and see that each student has every opportunity to achieve their individual academic, athletic, and/or extracurricular goals. I am committed to making sure WISD teachers and staff have the competitive compensation to ensure we retain staff who create the best possible learning environment.
Why you are the best candidate?: Over the years, I have served on various WISD committees such as strategic plan, district education improvement committee, health advisory board, Curtis Elementary PTA executive board and president, Curtis Elementary Watch Dog, and the WISD Council of PTAs executive board and president. The experience gained by serving in these roles has provided me with valuable insight into school district operations. My professional and volunteer service to Weatherford ISD makes me uniquely qualified to continue serving as a school board member.
What are the main issues in this race?: Creating a safe, secure environment for our campuses is essential. Although our facilities are safer than ever before, we must continue to explore additional layers of safety. Keeping a focus on the academic success of all students. Being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars. Committed to making sure WISD teachers and staff have the competitive compensation to ensure we retain staff who create the best possible learning environment.
If elected, what are your top priorities once you take office?: My priorities are aligned with the items listed as main issues in this race. As a current school board member, the safety and security of our students and staff remains my highest priority. Students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe at school. Academic success for all students is another top priority, as well as being trustworthy with taxpayer dollars, and providing competitive salaries for teachers. Although I have defined some priorities, I would add that school board members must work together as a team to make decisions that balance the needs of our students, staff, and community.
Have you run for office before? If so, what post and when?: I have been a member of the Weatherford ISD Board of Trustees since 2012, was elected board secretary in 2014 and 2016, and elected board president in 2017, where I currently serve.
What are your qualifications to run for office?: With a finance degree from Sam Houston State University, many years with Wall Street financial firms, and over a dozen years owning and operating several multimillion dollar companies, I bring the qualifications of management and governance that is needed for a school board trustee.
How much money have you raised for your campaign so far?: I decided when I chose to run for a position on the WISD Board of Trustees that I would always fund my campaign personally. I do not believe it is necessary to accept donations for a non-paying position. I base my decisions on what I think is best for the students and staff of the district, as well as members of the community, and not on obligations from contributors.
Do you have any criminal convictions?: No
What is the best way for voters to contact your campaign?: My personal cell phone number is 817-819-2907. My email is jeff@geyertx.com. I share many messages on my Facebook page, Jeff Geyer for Place 2, WISD School Board.
Is there anything we haven't asked that you might want to add?: I would like everyone to know that my first priority is the academic achievement of ALL students by providing adequate funding for programs, salaries, and facilities.
JEFF FORD
Age: 53.
Occupation: Lumber sales with Foxworth Galbraith.
City where you live: Weatherford.
Why you are running for office?: I am a lifelong resident of Weatherford. I want to make a difference and help kids succeed in education and in life. I think I can offer a fresh set of ideas and solutions to the current issues facing WISD. I am the son of a teacher, a husband of a teacher, and a brother of a teacher. I understand the issues and how they affect teachers, kids and their families. I have spent many years serving the community as a coach, in my church and on several boards and committees. I can bring a new perspective and approach to the WISD board of trustees.
Why you are the best candidate?: I am a Christian man that was born and raised in Weatherford. I love this community. I live my life and make decisions based on Biblical principles. I do not need anything else on my resume’, and I am not interested in the glory or ego. I want WISD to be as good as it can be, and with my abilities as a leader I think I can take us to the next level at WISD.
What are the main issues in this race?: The main three issues are safety and security, transparency of the administration to the community, and fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers of the community.
If elected, what are your top priorities once you take office?: Safety and security is the first priority that we need to tackle as a community and a school board. We must keep our children and staff safe. There have been several options reviewed in past months and a decision must be made that will protect our students and keep us safe from internal and external threats. The other priority is making sure that we are spending our taxpayer dollars correctly. I am a conservative, and believe we must do everything in our power to keep our taxes at a minimum. A quality education is important, but we must be frugal, and not spend money just because we have it.
Have you run for office before? If so, what post and when?: No, I have neither run for political office, nor am I an aspiring politician. I have spent the majority of my service with my church and with youth league sports as a volunteer, with no political agenda. I am new to the intricacies of politics, but I am learning quickly of the negativity that can come with it.
What are your qualifications to run for office?: As I stated, I have been in this community my whole life and know the community members and businesses. My qualifications are that I am truly a servant and cheerleader for kids’ success.
How much money have you raised for your campaign so far?: Approximately $1,300.
Do you have any criminal convictions?: No.
What is the best way for voters to contact your campaign?:Jfordroo83@gmail.com. Cell number; 817-901-7644.
Is there anything we haven't asked that you might want to add? I have and will continue to run a positive campaign for this office. A negative political process is not what this community or the WISD should be remembered for in years to come. I have a love for kids and a love for seeing them succeed. I want to be a part of WISD’s future. I also want to be a servant to the taxpayers of this community, so that they know their money is being spent wisely and efficiently.
Comments