Teen girl sticks up a Weatherford Walgreens with a knife, police say

By Stephen English

April 12, 2018 04:03 PM

A 15-year-old girl faces charges of aggravated robbery after holding up a Weatheford Walgreens store at knifepoint early Wednesday morning, police say.

The girl, who cannot be identified because she's a minor, displayed the knife and demanded money at the store, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to Weatherford police.

Police say the store clerk handed over an unspecified amount of cash from the register, after which the teenager left on foot.

She was apprehended about a block away and the money and weapon were confiscated, police say.

Citing the suspect's age, police would not release further information.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330

