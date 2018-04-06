Aledo ISD names lone finalist to replace retiring superintendent

Aledo school trustees have chosen a veteran education leader who is currently the chief of a Central Texas district as the lone finalist to replace retiring Superintendent Derek Citty.
The school board at a special meeting Thursday, April 5, unanimously approved Susan Bohn, superintendent of Lockhart schools near San Marcos, as its top choice out of 38 applicants. By law trustees must wait 21 days before offering Bohn a contract.
Bohn has been Lockhart superintendent since 2015 after working for nine years in the Lake Travis school district as interim superintendent, deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent and general counsel.
"She's the overall package. She's super-strong in instruction and curriculum," Aledo board President Jay Stringer said. "Lockhart is what is known as a fast-growth district, which is what Aledo is going through."
Lake Travis, her previous employer, is also a fast-growth district. Her professional career also includes working as a high school teacher in Fort Bend, as well as working as a school district attorney.
She brings a proven track record of success and collaboration with stakeholders, parents, staff and community members, Stringer said. During her tenure in Lockhart, 30 miles southeast of Austin, sheled the district to several milestones, and the Lockhart school board this year nominated her for Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year.
Citty said he was "very happy with the decision."
"I want somebody who's good, to continue the work we've done the last five years," said Citty, who joined Aledo in 2013 after 19 years in Southlake. "I always felt it was my turn at bat. All those superintendents before me, they did great work, and I think we've teed it up for her.
"My job now is to help her get acclimated, and my job is to step aside and let her take her place."
Citty is retiring at the end of June after 34 years and a long list of achievements. In Aledo, he developed a 10-year growth plan for the district and strengthened the focus on curriculum and instruction and communications. He also oversaw the passing of the 2015 bond package and the opening of Walsh Elementary School in 2017.
Behind Citty's leadership, Aledo garnered recognition as one of the top school districts in the state. Aledo finished fourth in the University Interscholastic League Lone Star Cup standings last year for athletics, arts and academics, and received an A School FIRST financial accountability rating this year by the state for a 14th straight year.
"He's continued to lay a good foundation at Aledo ISD. Susan's not coming in to fix anything that's broken," Stringer said. "She's coming in to help move things forward."
Bohn has bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Tech University. She and her husband, Bill, have two sons — Brice, 10, and Brooks, 5.
