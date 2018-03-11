Cody, a Marine's missing dog, was found dead Sunday morning in Parker County. The canine had been missing since March 2 after escaping from his owner following a traffic accident on Interstate 20 in Parker County.
Marine loses beloved dog on way to new home. Now all he has left is Cody's coller

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 11, 2018 02:19 PM

PARKER COUNTY

The search for an out-of-state Marine Corps major's missing dog ended Sunday morning after his remains were found on railroad tracks in Parker County, authorities said.

Cody, a 5-year-old Australian shepherd, went missing March 2 after his owner's vehicle was hit from behind in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20. The dog escaped his harness and fled the scene.

An unidentified person contacted Marine Corps Maj. Andrew Butler on Sunday morning with a tip on the dog's location. Butler, who had remained in Parker County since Wednesday searching for his dog, went to the scene and located Cody's remains just south of a travel center.

Butler, the sheriff's office and dozens of volunteers had used tracking dogs and a drone to help with the search.

In a statement Sunday, Butler thanked them all. "The community of Weatherford and Parker County is truly a special one, he wrote.

Butler had been traveling from San Diego to his new home in North Carolina when when the accident happened.

"We made every effort in order to find Cody," county animal control supervisor Karen Kessler said in a news release. "It's unfortunate that it didn't work out."

Officials said Butler would be heading to his base Sunday with Cody's collar.

