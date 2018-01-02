Transformation continues for Center of Hope’s new home

Driving along Clear Lake Road a transformation is taking place. Motorist who gaze upon what was once the old Kennedy Meat Market facility are surprised at what appears to be an entirely new building. But that was the idea.
Paula Robinson, CEO for Center of Hope couldn't be happier with the progress being made at their future home as work continues on the outside of the 28,000 square foot building.
"We want to be good neighbors," Robinson said. "It was an ugly building. We intended to do everything we could to the outside of it making it look finished. It looks nice for the businesses and neighbors around it, too."
As work nears completion to the exterior Robinson said God showed his goodness by allowing the Center of Hope to sell 1.6 of its seven acres to the newly created Children's Advocacy Center - (CAC) who intended to their neighbor.
"Jerry and Vicki Durant made this happen," Robinson said. "The Durant's gave the money to the CAC to purchase the property. We sold it for $352,000 but what was awesome is that two organizations received the full impact of this gift. The CAC needed the land to build on, and we needed the money to continue renovating the building. How many times does that ever happen?"
Robinson said the funds will help them get started on the inside of the building. But she's in a race against time.
"Building cost went up 20 percent in 2016 and 25 percent in 2017," she said. "We're told to expect another possible increase in 2018. So what started out to be a $2 million interior project will have almost doubled in 2018."
Philanthropic contributions like that from DBG Glass in Aledo are a great way to give Robinson said. The company has donated and installed all of the glass and doors in the facility to the tune of more than $50,000.
"That's a significant gift," Robinson said. “If an electrical company or HVAC company wanted to do the same, we would be so grateful."
In fact, JRJ the construction company, who's overseeing the renovation process said they'd be happy to work with any company wishing to make an in-kind contribution.
Looking back
Supporters of the organization went to the facility at 1318 Clear Lake Rd. in March to write words of encouragement and scripture on the walls, during a "Bless our Future Home" ceremony.
"Funds continue to come in," Robinson said. "God's giving it to us gradually. He uses waiting to teach us and mold us."
Robinson said she understands they're unconventional in their approach to the renovation. But our Board of Directors decided to move forward with the project as God provides - trusting His timing.
