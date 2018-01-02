Commissioners court seeks applicants to fill ESD 8 board vacancies

Parker County’s Commissioners Court is seeking applicants to serve as Commissioners on the Emergency Service Districts (ESD’s) 8 Board.
ESD 8 covers the Central and Whitt fire districts and has two vacancies to fill.
Deadline for resume submission is 5 p.m. Jan. 10.
Any person interested, who qualifies can submit a resume and brief cover letter explaining why they have interest in serving to Parker County Judge Project Coordinator Joel Kertok at esdresumes@gmail.com.
All who are at least 18, eligible to vote and live or own land within the boundaries of the ESD they are applying for, are eligible to be a member of the Board of Commissioners.
ESD’s have five person boards which are appointed by Commissioners Court. Board Commissioners are appointed to staggered terms.
Commissioners Court will consider relevant factors in determining the individuals to appoint to the Emergency Services Board.
The board of an ESD sets the tax rate and budget to fund the district.
In addition, the power and duties of the board include; holding regular monthly meetings and other meetings as necessary; keeping minutes and records of its acts and proceedings; filing reports as required by the state fire marshal, the commissioner of health, and other authorized persons; filing a written report not later than February 1 of each year with the commissioners court regarding the district's administration for the preceding calendar year and the district's financial condition; and administering the district in accordance with chapter 776 of the Texas Health and Safety Code.
