Weatherford motorist faces charges in Fort Worth fatal crash

A motorist who drove in front of another vehicle on a city street faces charges in the weekend traffic death of his passenger, police said Tuesday.
A person in the other vehicle also was injured, police said.
The passenger has been identified as Silvia Hernandez, 48, of Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Tuesday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.
Police identified the suspect as Cesar Casillas, 44, of Weatherford.
Never miss a local story.
The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Northeast 28th Street.
Police believe Casillas was driving when he turned at an intersection and was hit by another vehicle on the passenger side. Hernandez was a passenger in Casillas' vehicle, police said.
The motorist in the other vehicle was injured, police said.
Casillas was arrested Sunday, and faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments