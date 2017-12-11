Leaders of new town try to limit their role

Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series. The second story will feature an update on Brock since that community became incorporated into a town late in 2016.
In early November, voters in Peaster approved their community becoming a bonafide town.
Now what?
"The Town of Peaster needs to raise funds to get a sales tax referendum on the ballot to raise sufficient revenue to take care of the basic road maintenance," said commissioner Paul Casey. "The county roads that are in our town now are the responsibility of the town.
"We have already had meetings with the county commissioner, and the precinct will perform any work at a cost basis to our town like they do for other smaller incorporated towns in our county."
Casey, along with Keith Busby were voted in as commissioners. Don Smelley is the first mayor in Peaster's history.
"The town of our size only requires one mayor and two commissioners," Casey said. "The current town officers are working to lay out all the new city details, but are striving to have as limited a government role as possible to match the attitude of the population."
Casey said the major benefit of becoming an incorporated town is "to keep a local voice that shapes the direction of our future."
He said he believes most citizens would actually prefer to stay unincorported. However, with the growth the Peaster area has seen over the years, there was a feeling this had to happen, folks in town wanted to insure that undeniable growth would have locally based leadership.
"I think most people that live in that area seek more open spaces and a country lifestyle with less regulation," he said.
Casey said records show no attempts to incorporate Peaster before, but current circumstances made it imperative.
"Many have discussed it in the past at different times. The growth of Weatherford finally made the idea more important to hold on to the history of the community," Casey said.
Some folks had expressed concern over a possible battle with nearby Weatherford over possible annexation of land. However, Casey said that while Weatherford will keep growing as well, his town's citizens will simply be neighborly.
"Weatherford will continue to grow, and we just want to make sure we can be the best neighbors as possible," he said.
The new town status has not enticed any new business or development as of yet, Casey said. He said with the two main thoroughfares being farm-to-market roads, the growth will likely be residential dwellings, which are already having an impact.
For example, the school district fielded its first football team this season - two in fact, with teams in the seventh and eighth grades. Junior varsity and varsity are to be in place by 2020.
While voters did approve Peaster becoming a town, they did not approve a grant that would have paid for a new football stadium. Still, creating the program is indicative of the area's growth.
Until the next census, only voter registration data can be used to estimate Peaster's population, which Casey said is around 500 citizens. Perhaps the town's most famous citizen, according to Wikipedia, is author Robert E. Howard, creator of Conan the Barbarian.
