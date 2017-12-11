Weatherford News

Medical City Weatherford certified as Primary Stroke Center

By Natalie Parish

Director of Public and Community Relations,

Medical City Weatherford

December 11, 2017 09:24 AM

Medical City Weatherford has been certified as a primary stroke center (PSC), reflecting the high level of quality care and competence in treating stroke patients.

Stroke is the number four cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, someone dies of a stroke every four minutes and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

“The processes associated with becoming stroke certified have not only improved our abilities to support high quality patient outcomes, it has also assisted us in creating prevention strategies and education for our patients,” says Donne Boone, Chief Nursing Officer at Medical City Weatherford. “Our true goal is to prevent strokes among our patients and in our community.”

In a growing number of states, stroke center certification determines to which facility a patient should be taken for the most appropriate care. According to a study published in 2015, primary stroke centers have been shown to improve clinical outcomes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Established in 2003, Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals.

About Medical City Weatherford

Medical City Weatherford is a full-service acute care hospital licensed for 103 beds. Serving Parker and surrounding counties, Medical City Weatherford provides over 30 medical specialties including a Level IV emergency room, women’s services, labor and delivery, cardiology and comprehensive imaging. Fully accredited by the Joint Commission, the facility has received the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval, the Press Ganey Summit Award, and is an accredited Chest Pain and Primary Stroke center.

Medical City Weatherford is part of Medical City Healthcare.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Iconic Weatherford building is demolished

    The Parker County Courthouse Square was stirring in May 2016 as folks came to bid farewell to a historic structure known at various times as the Eddleman Building, Sturgess Dress Shop, the Bowden Building and the Bradford Building.

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished 0:16

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished
Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple 1:53

Dak Prescott on big plays, big win in Big Apple
Kennedale's complete effort thwarts Kaufman 1:41

Kennedale's complete effort thwarts Kaufman

View More Video