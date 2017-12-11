Medical City Weatherford certified as Primary Stroke Center

Medical City Weatherford has been certified as a primary stroke center (PSC), reflecting the high level of quality care and competence in treating stroke patients.
Stroke is the number four cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, someone dies of a stroke every four minutes and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
“The processes associated with becoming stroke certified have not only improved our abilities to support high quality patient outcomes, it has also assisted us in creating prevention strategies and education for our patients,” says Donne Boone, Chief Nursing Officer at Medical City Weatherford. “Our true goal is to prevent strokes among our patients and in our community.”
In a growing number of states, stroke center certification determines to which facility a patient should be taken for the most appropriate care. According to a study published in 2015, primary stroke centers have been shown to improve clinical outcomes.
Established in 2003, Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals.
About Medical City Weatherford
Medical City Weatherford is a full-service acute care hospital licensed for 103 beds. Serving Parker and surrounding counties, Medical City Weatherford provides over 30 medical specialties including a Level IV emergency room, women’s services, labor and delivery, cardiology and comprehensive imaging. Fully accredited by the Joint Commission, the facility has received the Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval, the Press Ganey Summit Award, and is an accredited Chest Pain and Primary Stroke center.
Medical City Weatherford is part of Medical City Healthcare.
