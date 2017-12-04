Weatherford duo wins in Fort Worth Turkey Trot

The Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot has become a family tradition for many including folks from neighboring Parker County.
This year Weatherford had two who represented their community in a champion like fashion. Coincidentally they happen to live under the same roof and are a brother/sister running duo. Austin and Olivia Christmas each brought home gold; Olivia (13) ran the 5K (3.1 miles) and won first in her division. Austin was the overall male champion in the 10 K (6.2 miles).
"We were both happy with our performances, it was so much fun," the two said. "We love to run and the Fort Worth Turkey Trot is a great event."
The two just finished their Cross Country seasons, so they remain in pretty good condition. Austin continues to train with his team for the upcoming track season, while Olivia runs in athletics whenever possible in preparation for her forthcoming track schedule, too.
"As parents, we love that running is something we can do as a family," said mom Tiffany. "But mostly we enjoy seeing them do well at something they love."
Olivia is an eighth grader at Hall Middle School, and Austin is a senior at Weatherford High.
