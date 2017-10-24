Early voting underway for bond elections in Aledo, Peaster

Early voting is underway for the Aledo School District (AISD) 2017 bond election. It began Oct. 23 and runs through Nov. 3.
Those wishing to vote early can do so at the AISD Administration Building, 1008 Bailey Ranch Rd. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. every day, including Saturdays, and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.
The actual election day is Nov. 7, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Voters will be considering two propositions. The first, Proposition A, includes a $64.19 million bond for the construction of a new middle school, along with the repurposing of McAnally Intermediate as an elementary school. Proposition B, $8.76 million, is for agriculture and CTE updates, along with land purchase for current and future building needs.
"It is my hope that all voting members of the AISD community will do thorough research and exercise their right to cast a ballot," said AISD Superintendent Dr. Derek Citty.
If approved, the new middle school will house 900 students and alleviate existing capacity limitations, along with allowing for future growth and support of the new grades 6-8 configuration.
McAnally will be renovated to suit elementary level special program, include a new playground, provide canopies for student pick-up and drop-off.
Additional barn space for large animals would benefit the agricultural department. The existing barn will be renovated, site drainage will be improved, and additional classroom space will be provided at the existing shop to accomodate growth.
School district figures show the estimated monthly tax impact for Proposition A wuld be $2.42 per $100,000 and 33 cents per $100,000 for Proposition B. Homesteads ages 65-plus have capped tax rate and would not be affected.
"As we near the election, the district will continue to communicate and educate our voters on details of the bond," Citty said. "Voting in a bond election is one of the most important things we do as a community for our children."
For more information, visit www.AledoISDBond.org.
PEASTER TRYING AGAIN
The Peaster ISD will try again to pass a bond that will include the building of a new football stadium, field house, concessions and public restrooms. The first attempt in May fell short.
The bond proposal, a package totaling $13.5 million, will also include improvements for all three campuses (elementary, middle, high school). These include lighting, mechanical, electrical, and security upgrades.
A computerized numeric control lab will be installed at the agricultural sciences building. Also, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for the new CNC lab and current shop area will be added.
The bond also includes funding for additional buses and technology upgrades for grades K-12.
Early voting began Oct. 23 and runs through Nov. 3 at any location in Parker County. Hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Comments