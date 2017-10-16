WC provides Safe Halloween for everyone

Stay safe this Halloween during what’s become a very popular event — Safe Halloween at Weatherford College.
For two decades the Weatherford College Police Department has hosted Safe Halloween. It started as a small event inside the Doss Student Center and has attracted as many as 6,000 people each trick-or-treat season.
The fun will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the Couts Hall parking lot facing College Park Drive.
“This is a great way for the Weatherford College Police Department to give back to the community, and give the kids a safe place to trick-or-treat,” WCPD Chief Paul Stone said. “We also ask for a donation of a can of food from each visitor. This canned food will be delivered to the Parker County Senior Center.”
The free event includes a variety of booths with games, face painting, an ongoing costume contest throughout the evening and, of course, candy.
Community members who would like to donate bags of candy for Safe Halloween may do so at the WCPD office located in Couts Hall.
“Chief Stone and our campus police do an incredible job with Safe Halloween,” said Brent Baker, interim president at the college. “It’s a blast to see several thousand kids here having fun and trying to score some candy. I plan on being there myself this year — the enthusiasm is contagious!”
Special needs children are invited to early admission at the event at 5 p.m., prior to opening to the general public.
