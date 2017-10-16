Near Peaster, a haunting attraction hosts an apocalyptic tour straight from the Bible

The bag-lady terrorizes Judgemint’s town square, slashing her Bible through the air as she shouts.
Known as Doomsday Sayer — by former mockers who are about to start believing — she screeches prophecy.
“She has seen the portents of what’s coming in the tribulation,” said Kim Gassner, 54, of Brock, who portrays Sayer in the 2017 Apocalypse Experience at Capernaum First Century Village, off Farm Road 920 near Peaster.
Apocalypse Experience, which debuted last year, is even more frightening and spiritually enlightening this year, said Tammy Lane, whose company is producing the event.
Lane called it a “haunted house alternative that will bring you to the brink by sending you on a journey through natural disaster, government control, flesh-eating viruses, war, and even hell.”
The nightmare is 100 percent from the Bible, pulling much from the Gospel of Matthew, including warnings from Jesus about signs of the end times.
A new opening act puts guests face-to-face with the Four Horsemen — Revelation’s Death, War, Famine and Conquest — in one of the most ambitious sets yet on the five-acre campus, which includes an extensive statue garden and marketplace. The mounted horrors menace guests and herd them through the gateway to Apocalypse.
Returning guests will recognize the gazebo-centered village of Judgemint, with its prim church house, storefronts and homes. All who dare to proceed from there will be tossed into the chaos of earthquakes and other natural disasters compounded by open warfare, the fall of federal authority and the rise of a supernatural evil that fills the vacuum.
That’s where guests encounter another element from Revelation: the mark of the beast. In Lane’s vision, that mark takes the form of an implanted microchip without which a person can’t get the necessities for life.
“I choose not to get the chip,” said Ryan Brown, who portrays Rebel Defector. “I’m trying to get other people to realize the [New World Authority] is the Antichrist.”
Brown, a 30-year-old Fort Worth actor who has portrayed Judas in Lane’s Passover Experience for five years, said he enjoys helping deliver an important message to guests, and gets a kick out of giving them a scare.
“It’s scary to go through this thing and realize that it’s going to happen eventually,” Brown said. “You want to be on the right side when it does.”
After what can be a harrowing half-hour to 45 minutes, guests arrive at the grand finale: Jesus’ Resurrection from the tomb.
The rest of the tour is a cool-down. Guests return to reality and get “a chance to regain composure on their walk-through of heaven at the end,” Lane said.
A little more loosely related to biblical text, another addition for 2017 is laser tag in the Village of the Giants. Lane said it’s “Indiana Jones meets ‘Call of Duty” in a tactical experience based on the story of Joshua and Caleb spying out the land of Canaan.
“Guests must fight the giants while collecting the relics from the past,” Lane said.
Each trip into the field will feature a different mission, but staying alive is the most important mission, Lane said.
Apocalypse Experience runs weekends Oct. 13-28. For ticket information, see www.apocalypseexperience.com.
