DHCC invites special guests to tour

There’s been much excitement since the McDonald Cabin recently arrived at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center - (DHCC).
Dean Hungate, Managing Director for the DHCC, said planning for the Pioneer Cabin Park began more than a decade ago. The idea was to have an outdoor log cabin exhibit at the museum where visitors could see what the lives of early Texans looked like.
“The objective is to have a historic site with cabins from Parker County to teach people about the history of Parker County and how folks lived,” Hungate said. “Not only do we intend to use the cabins for educational purposes, we hope Weatherford College and Weatherford ISD, or any school that wants to study local history, can use them as well.”
But even more exciting, now the McDonald Cabin has arrived at the DHCC, members of the 1849 Club are going to get the first sneak peek at the new arrival on Oct. 11 from 3-6 p.m. Hungate said there’s still time to join the Club for just $75, the same as it would have cost to build a log cabin.
“There is still time for people to join the 1849 Club at the Doss,” Hungate said. “The donations will be used to rebuild and restore the log cabins. While getting the first one on site is a big step, we are still raising funds to move the other three and then restore all of them so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.”
About the cabin
The cabin took three days to make the short trip from Brock to Weatherford.
It is known as the McDonald Cabin and donated to the Doss by Perry and Barbara Mader.
Its early history shows that A.B. Simpson received a patent for a 92 acre farm in May of 1890. Virgil Young purchased the place from Simpson and B.C. McDonald purchased the property from Virgil Young.
The log cabin was originally located down on Grind Stone Creek that was on the back of the McDonald’s property in Millsap and there was evidence it had been lived in at one time. It was moved towards the house and then used as a barn and a corn crib to store feed for their animals.
The McDonald girls, Nora Loughrey, Jenella Young and Barbara Mader spent their childhood playing in and around the cabin.
“Several activities in and around the cabin are planned to help visitors, especially younger visitors, learn the different tasks of daily pioneer life. Log seating will be located at the site for programs detailing the lives of early Texans,” said Curator Amanda Edwards.
Hungate said they hope to have a second cabin, the Strain Cabin, at the Pioneer Cabin Park location by the end of this year.
“The remaining cabins we hope to move sometime in 2018 depending on funding,” Hungate added. “Since many of the cabins will require some repairs or renovations once on site, our goal is to have all of the cabins open, and free, to the public no later than 2020.
For more information on joining the 1849 Club or donating to the Pioneer Cabin Park call the Doss at 817-599-6168, go by the museum at 1400 Texas Drive in Weatherford, or visit the website at dosscenter.org.
The outdoor exhibit will be located behind the museum located at 1400 Texas Drive in Weatherford.
