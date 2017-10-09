Parker County REACT Training Academy approaching

Weatherford Police Department, along with Freedom House and the Parker County Responding to Every Assault and Crisis Team (REACT), have teamed up to host the 2017 REACT Training Academy. The academy is scheduled to begin October 17 and will run through November 9, with classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. – noon at Freedom House and Weatherford Police Department.
REACT is a victim centered service organization developed to assist those who have been affected by trauma and violent crime. REACT volunteers work closely with law enforcement officers to provide on-scene crisis intervention and assist with the immediate needs of those who have experienced a traumatic event.
This training is designed to enhance your knowledge in the areas of victimization and crisis intervention. Attendees will learn from law enforcement officers, Freedom House, Parker County Attorney’s Office representatives, and many other local professionals. Class topics include:
▪ Crisis intervention, Sexual assault, Crime scene procedures, Suicide, Dealing with death/grief, Crime Victims’ Compensation, Child abuse, Domestic violence, Texas Law Enforcement and Telecommunication System.
Upon completion of the training, you will have the opportunity to apply to become a REACT volunteer. REACT volunteers have many avenues in which to give back to the community such as going on call-outs to help with victim needs and crisis intervention, assisting with community events, volunteering at Freedom House, Parker County Attorney’s Office and Weatherford Police Department.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a Parker County resident, and have a clear criminal history. For more information and an application for the academy, please visit the website at www.parkercountyreact.com or contact Alecia Durham, Weatherford Police Department REACT Coordinator at 817-598-4325 or email adurham@weatherfordtx.gov.
