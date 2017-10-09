Weatherford News

Parker County REACT Training Academy approaching

October 09, 2017 11:55 PM

Weatherford Police Department, along with Freedom House and the Parker County Responding to Every Assault and Crisis Team (REACT), have teamed up to host the 2017 REACT Training Academy. The academy is scheduled to begin October 17 and will run through November 9, with classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. – noon at Freedom House and Weatherford Police Department.

REACT is a victim centered service organization developed to assist those who have been affected by trauma and violent crime. REACT volunteers work closely with law enforcement officers to provide on-scene crisis intervention and assist with the immediate needs of those who have experienced a traumatic event.

This training is designed to enhance your knowledge in the areas of victimization and crisis intervention. Attendees will learn from law enforcement officers, Freedom House, Parker County Attorney’s Office representatives, and many other local professionals. Class topics include:

▪  Crisis intervention, Sexual assault, Crime scene procedures, Suicide, Dealing with death/grief, Crime Victims’ Compensation, Child abuse, Domestic violence, Texas Law Enforcement and Telecommunication System.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Upon completion of the training, you will have the opportunity to apply to become a REACT volunteer. REACT volunteers have many avenues in which to give back to the community such as going on call-outs to help with victim needs and crisis intervention, assisting with community events, volunteering at Freedom House, Parker County Attorney’s Office and Weatherford Police Department.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a Parker County resident, and have a clear criminal history. For more information and an application for the academy, please visit the website at www.parkercountyreact.com or contact Alecia Durham, Weatherford Police Department REACT Coordinator at 817-598-4325 or email adurham@weatherfordtx.gov.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Iconic Weatherford building is demolished

    The Parker County Courthouse Square was stirring in May 2016 as folks came to bid farewell to a historic structure known at various times as the Eddleman Building, Sturgess Dress Shop, the Bowden Building and the Bradford Building.

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished 0:16

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished
7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu 1:19

7 weird strategies for avoiding the flu
Two Texas cops run into house fire, one sustains burns while rescuing disabled man 3:45

Two Texas cops run into house fire, one sustains burns while rescuing disabled man

View More Video