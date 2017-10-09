Weatherford News

Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School, Family Night scheduled

October 09, 2017 11:53 PM

Are you looking for ways to prepare easy, nutritious and economical meals for your family? Bring your family and friends and join us for Food and fun at the Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School on Monday, Oct. 23.

The Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking School will be Monday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center that is located at 301 South Main in Weatherford.

Dinner Tonight will feature “Healthy Recipes for Healthy Families.” There will be presentations for adults and children. The event will include cooking demonstrations by local celebrity and cook Donna Tillman, area County Extension Agents with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and 4-H members. There will be presentations by Cooks Children’s Parker County Health Coalition for kids as well as Fitness idea for all family members presented by Rebecca Slemmons of Texas Health Willow Park.

Door prizes will be given away throughout the event. There will also be several vendors and exhibitors as well.

Registration fee is $8 for families who register in advance and $10 at the door.

Texas Health Willow Park, Texas Health Azle and Cooks Children’s are sponsors and supporters for the event. Call the Extension office at 817-598-6168 to reserve your spot. Space is limited.

For more information about attending Dinner Tonight or being an exhibitor, call 817-598-6168.

