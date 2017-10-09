Certification class for food managers

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a one day Certified Food Manager Course and Exam on Monday, Oct. 20.
The class will be from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and the ServSafe Certified Food Manager Exam will be administered at the conclusion of the class.
The class will be at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford. The cost for the course is $115. This includes the course, ServSafe Certified Food Managers examination, coursebook and all course materials.
This course is an update and review of food safety principles and practices and will help prepare you for the exam.
For questions, a registration form or to register for the course call 817-598-6168 or visit the website at www.foodsafety.tamu.edu/courses/certified-food-manager-training-program-cfm/course-descriptions-costs-tregistration-forms/
