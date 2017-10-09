Weatherford News

Certification class for food managers

October 09, 2017 11:51 PM

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a one day Certified Food Manager Course and Exam on Monday, Oct. 20.

The class will be from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and the ServSafe Certified Food Manager Exam will be administered at the conclusion of the class.

The class will be at the Parker County Agricultural Service Center located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford. The cost for the course is $115. This includes the course, ServSafe Certified Food Managers examination, coursebook and all course materials.

This course is an update and review of food safety principles and practices and will help prepare you for the exam.

For questions, a registration form or to register for the course call 817-598-6168 or visit the website at www.foodsafety.tamu.edu/courses/certified-food-manager-training-program-cfm/course-descriptions-costs-tregistration-forms/

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished 0:16

Iconic Weatherford building is demolished
Carlisle pleased with Mavericks' preseason progress 0:55

Carlisle pleased with Mavericks' preseason progress
Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

View More Video