Crash claims life of Weatherford girl; others injured

By Lance Winter

October 07, 2017 9:50 AM

A Weatherford girl was killed Friday when the vehicle she was driving failed to negotiate a curve, striking a northbound 2017 Toyota Tundra head-on.

The victim, identified as Kaitlyn Hughes, 16, of Weatherford, was driving a 2000 Audi A6 south on Upper Denton Road. Hughes was flown by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital where she died from her injuries.

A passenger in the Audi, Tatum Kellerman, 17, along with the driver of the Toyota Tundra, Phillip King, 67, both from Weatherford, were transported by ground ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the call shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

