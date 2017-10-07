Crash claims life of Weatherford girl; others injured

A Weatherford girl was killed Friday when the vehicle she was driving failed to negotiate a curve, striking a northbound 2017 Toyota Tundra head-on.
The victim, identified as Kaitlyn Hughes, 16, of Weatherford, was driving a 2000 Audi A6 south on Upper Denton Road. Hughes was flown by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital where she died from her injuries.
A passenger in the Audi, Tatum Kellerman, 17, along with the driver of the Toyota Tundra, Phillip King, 67, both from Weatherford, were transported by ground ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the call shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
