Grizzard selected as Weatherford College trustee

The Weatherford College Board of Trustees appointed Roger Grizzard as its Place 4 trustee in a called meeting Thursday afternoon in the E.W. Mince Administration Building.
Grizzard will fill the unexpired term of Joel Watson, who resigned from the board in June.
The Weatherford restauranteur is no stranger to the board. He previously served as a WC trustee from 1987 to 2007, including a stint as chairman from 2003 to 2005.
Grizzard was one of six candidates asked to speak to the board in a September meeting.
“I have said time and time again--there is no figure that you could put, in terms of economics, on how much of a difference Weatherford College has made in the lives of students,” said Grizzard in the September 14th meeting. “I would consider it an honor and a privilege to serve.”
Grizzard was appointed after a closed session Thursday afternoon. Sue Coody, Dr. Trev Dixon, Lela Morris and Mac Smith voted for the appointment. Elaine Carter and Judy McAnally voted against it.
A swearing-in ceremony for Grizzard will take place during the board’s October 12th meeting.
