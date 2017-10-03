Construction to begin on new Center Point bridge

Construction will begin in early October on a new Center Point Road bridge over I-20 including Texas turnaround/U-turn bridges.
The project includes new I-20 east and westbound continuous frontage roads from E. Bankhead Drive to Hudson Oaks Drive. The three-mile project was awarded to the Ed Bell Construction Company for $30 million.
The project is a partnership between the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Parker County and the City of Hudson Oaks to improve safety and mobility along I-20.
Construction will start at the frontage road intersection of I-20 and E. Bankhead Drive. Lane closures will be performed at night to minimize impact to the traveling public. Construction is estimated for completion in 2019.
When driving through a work zone: slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, be patient and plan ahead.
Project overview
The $30 million Interstate 20/Center Point Road Interchange project is a collaborative effort between the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the City of Hudson Oaks and Parker County. The project includes a new bridge at Center Point Road and continuous frontage roads from E. Bankhead Drive to Hudson Oaks Drive. Key improvements that will be delivered include:
▪ New Center Point Road bridge
▪ 2.7 miles of new continuous one-way frontage roads- including new bridges over Willow Creek
▪ 3 ramp relocations:
*Eastbound (EB) E. Bankhead Drive entrance
*EB Hudson Oaks Drive exit (413)
*Westbound (WB) E. Bankhead Drive exit (410)
▪ 4 new entrance /exit ramps
*EB Center Point Drive exit (411)
*EB frontage road exit (412)
*EB Center Point Road entrance
* WB Center Point Road entrance
▪ New Texas turnaround (U-turn bridge) for WB to EB traffic at Center Point Road
Project Benefits
Construction Process
The project was designed to implement needed improvements while minimizing construction impacts. Four keys of the construction process:
Project Schedule
Construction on the Center Point Road interchange project is scheduled to begin in October 2017. The initial phase of the project will involve construction of the new frontage roads. The final phase of the project will include construction of the new Center Point Road bridge. The project is estimated for substantial completion in late 2019.
Comments