Friday night yikes! The cost of remembering homecoming

It's less about the mum and more about the dress.
It's been less than six weeks since students headed back to school and already one of the biggest events of the year is here - homecoming.
It's a simple enough proposition for most schools in the metroplex. The boy asks the girl to the homecoming game and subsequent dance. Somewhere in between a garter is given to the young man while the girl receives a mum of ridiculous proportion and price.
But in Aledo, things are done a little differently. Instead of the boy asking the girl to the special occasion, it's just the opposite - Sadie Hawkins style.
"It works out well," said Macy Hale - Aledo High School senior. "I think it encourages more people to come."
She said most guys think "it's a dance, I'm not going." While on the other hand, most girls think "it's a dance, it'll give me a chance to dress up."
And dress up they will. While homecoming doesn't rival Prom, there's still quite a bit of coin associated with the festivities.
For the last four years, Macy has been nominated to be a part of the homecoming court. Only during her freshman year did she become a part of the court.
"It's a bit of a process," she said. "First you get nominated to be a part of the court. Then a vote takes place to see if you become a part of it."
She said two girls are elected from each class to take part in the court except for the senior class where there are three. Only a senior girl can become homecoming queen and there is no homecoming king.
"You can see where it's humbling just to be nominated," Macy said.
But becoming a member of the court means time and treasure.
Court nominees have about a week to track down a variety of apparel including the all-important gown. Look down the streets of Aledo and you'll not find a dress shop in the town of slightly more than 2,000 that caters to such an event. That means a trip to Fort Worth or Dallas.
During her freshman year on the court, Macy broke down her expenses. It went something like this:
▪ Sundress to wear riding in the homecoming parade - $100.
▪ Hair $75; make-up and product - $100.
▪ Manicure and pedicure - $50.
▪ Her gown value - $800. Alterations - $100
▪ Matching tie for dad - $100.
▪ Dress for the dance - $200.
▪ Total: $1,525
"I was homecoming queen when I was her age and we didn't spend near this much," said Macy's mother, Kim. "We did our own hair and makeup and found a dress someone had previously worn years earlier and borrowed it. It wasn't that big a deal."
As for the mum, most AHS students left that tradition to middle school students.
Though homecoming can nearly cause a case of the hives, Kim said it's worth it for Macy to have the experience.
"It is a great honor and we have a beautiful girl," she said. "We do it all for our kids."
