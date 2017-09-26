Ribbon cutting for new road highlighting partnership with Aledo ISD

Parents dropping off children at Aledo ISD’s Coder Elementary have seen a 50 percent reduction in drop off and pick up times from 22 minutes to 11 minutes thanks to a new road.
Credit for that fact goes to Parker County’s 2016 Transportation Bond that voters approved with a near 60 percent of the vote and the partnerships the county has created with local entities, including Aledo ISD.
"We partnered with the county on the 2008 Bond, the 2016 Bond and we will partner with them again in the future," Aledo Superintendent Derek Citty said. "We are moving our kids into and out of school at drop off and pick up times faster and safer than ever. This new road has been a blessing."
Road work completed includes a resurfacing and widening of Bankhead with a new turn lane onto Vernon Road and Dean Road, which leads into and out of Coder Elementary. In addition through the partnership with Aledo ISD the county built an additional concrete drop off lane for parents with students.
"We are thrilled this project has had such beneficial results for the school and the parents," Parker County Judge Mark Riley said. "We know time is precious and safety is paramount when it comes to our children. I appreciate Dr. Citty, Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall, Commissioner Steve Dugan, along with Freese and Nichols and Ed Bell Construction for the great work they have all done on this project. Our goal was to have this road open before the start of school and we achieved that."
Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall said the improvements along the Historic Bankhead Highway and Vernon and Dean Roads lessened the quagmire that used to be present during drop off and pick up.
"This important partnership and the improvements to our infrastructure increases safety significantly and has improved our mobility, through a once highly congested area." Marshall said. "The partnership between Aledo, Aledo ISD and Parker County continues to be a win-win situation for all."
Parker County Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said he is happy to see all the improvements that have been made in his precinct over the past few years through the partnerships he has with the towns in his precinct and Aledo ISD.
"Foremost, I want to thank the citizens of Parker County for supporting the bond election, making this project possible," Dugan said. "I want to say thank you Judge Riley for your work organizing and putting the bond proposal together. I also want to give thanks to the City of Aledo, Freese and Nichols, Ed Bell Construction, Aledo ISD, and especially the residents, churches and area businesses for their patience driving through construction."
Dugan said other bond projects in Precinct 4 are underway, including the widening of the double curves on White Settlement Road east of FM 3325.
"We are also working on design plans for improved drainage to East Bankhead for drainage and additional work on East Bankhead from FM 1187 to Ranch House Road," Dugan said.
For more information on the 2016 Parker County Transportation Bond visit www.parkercountytransportation.com.
