Weatherford ISD announces recipients for the prestigious 2017 Distinguished Alumnus and Service Awards

Established in 1998, the Distinguished Alumnus Award is the highest honor given to a Weatherford High School graduate. The Distinguished Service award is the highest honor given to a former WISD employee or school board member.
2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipients
▪ Joe Witherspoon, Class of 1920 (awarded posthumously)
▪ Pat Hamilton, Class of 1971
▪ Mark Riebe, Class of 1974
Distinguished Service Award Recipient
▪ Charlie Martinez, WISD Board of Trustees 2001-2013
The Weatherford ISD Ex-Student Association will honor these recipients during Homecoming weekend, Oct. 5-7.
A special luncheon will take place at Weatherford High School on Friday, Oct. 6 at 11:30 am. There is no cost to attend the luncheon, but reservations are encouraged due to limited seating. To make luncheon reservations, please contact the WISD Communications Department at 817-598-2956 or email clagrone@weatherfordisd.com .
Comments