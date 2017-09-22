Ready for a new Speaker of the House in Texas? Rep. Phil King hopes so

Is the possibility for a new Speaker of the House in Texas' future? Rep. Phil King (R-Weatherford) thinks so.
In a statement issued by his office late Friday, King said he'd filed the necessary paperwork to declare him a candidate.
"Over the past several months, many of my colleagues have encouraged me to consider running for Speaker," the release read. "In order to have an open discussion concerning the future of our Texas House, I have filed the required paperwork to declare my candidacy for Speaker."
King said he has served in the House under the leadership of three different Speakers.
"What I have learned is that the role of the Presiding Officer is not to control the House, but rather to facilitate, assist and empower all members to represent their districts, promote their ideas, and implement their policies," King said.
Between now and January 2019, King said he looked forward to sharing his vision for leading the Texas House as a true servant leader.
