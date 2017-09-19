Commissioners court seeks ESD 6 applicants for board

Those looking to serve their community and who are interested in being involved in emergency services, take note.
The Parker County’s Commissioners Court is seeking applicants to serve as Commissioner on Emergency Services District (ESD) 6.
ESD 6 covers the Spring Creek and Cresson fire district.
Deadline for resume submission is noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Commissioners Court will conduct interviews at the October 10 Commissioners Court meeting.
Any person interested, who qualifies can submit a resume and brief cover letter explaining why they have interest in serving to Parker County Judge Mark Riley at esdresumes@gmail.com.
All who are at least 18, eligible to vote and live or own land within the boundaries of ESD 6, are eligible to be a member of the Board of Commissioners.
ESD’s have five person boards which are appointed by Commissioners Court. Board Commissioners are appointed to staggered terms.
Commissioners Court will consider relevant factors in determining the individuals to appoint as ESD Commissioners.
The board of an ESD sets the tax rate and budget to fund the district.
